Get a First Look at Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Teaser

Rihanna is done hearing you talk that talk.

After years of relentless questioning over when she'll be releasing her ninth studio album, the pop superstar responded to all the pesky chatter in an Apple Music teaser for her upcoming performance at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Released on Jan. 13, the 30-second clip shows Rihanna slowly sashaying down a lit runway as audio snippets of people lamenting about the long wait for new music plays in the background. "Dude, Rihanna, we've waited for you," one voice says, while another snipes, "RiRi, where have you been?!"

As the chorus of voices start to overlap each other, the room suddenly turns dark and Rihanna is seen standing in the spotlight. Clad in a black catsuit and large yellow fur coat, the 34-year-old raises her finger to her lips to shush the sound—as her 2016 track "Needed Me" kicks in.

Is this Rihanna's way of telling fans that the wait is over?