This Trendy Amazon Oversized Sweater Vest With 1,800+ 5-Star Reviews Is On Sale in 32 Colors

Oversized sweater vests are such a stylish wardrobe staple, and you can get in on the trend by adding this affordable one from Amazon to your cart.

By Ella Chakarian Jan 18, 2023 11:00 AMTags
DealsTrendsShoppingE! Insider ShopShop Affordable FindsShop SalesShop FashionShop NewsE! InsiderLikes
e-comm: amazon sweater vest callout

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you need a shopping incentive this weekend, let this Amazon sweater vest that comes in 32 cute colors and prints be it!

Sweater vests are arguably the chicest, trendiest and most versatile fashion piece at the moment. They can be dressed up and down to your heart's desire, layered over and under other pieces and are just so comfortable. If you have yet to find the perfect sweater vest to add to your wardrobe, this one from Amazon that's currently on sale between $22 and $34 in different colors and prints just might be the perfect one. It's thick, oversized and great quality, making it a best-selling item on Amazon! Don't just take our word for it, either. Here's what Amazon reviewers are saying about the look:

"I love this vest! It looks great with jeans and leggings. I just ordered another color. I also received many compliments when wearing."

"I absolutely love this sweater! It can be worn as a skirt, provided you have a long enough shirt to go under the sweater or it can be worn with pants. It's stylish, soft, and somewhat lightweight. The item can be dressed up or down depending upon how you choose to style it. I purchased an XL, it's a tiny bit too big. I'm sure once I wash and dry the item it will fit perfectly."

"Love this sweater vest!!! You know it's flattering when you can't even tell I'm 30 weeks pregnant!! It's super comfortable too!"

Scroll below to shop the cute sweater vest while it's still on sale.

read
I'm a Gen-Z Shopping Writer & These Are All the Outfits I Wore to the Office This Week

Viottiset Women's Oversized V Neck Knit Sweater Vest

Shop the fashion-forward oversized v-neck knit sweater vest from Amazon in any of the 32 colors and prints while it's on sale. Pair the look with loose-fitted jeans, leather pants, cargo trousers, skirts, dresses and more! It's such a versatile wardrobe must-have.

$46
$22-$34
Amazon

While you're shopping on Amazon, check out all the top-rated Amazon products reviewers didn't know they needed until they tried them out.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!