The MixtapE! Presents Paramore, Dustin Lynch and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Ain't it fun kicking off the weekend with new Paramore?

On Jan. 13, the band released a new single titled "C'est Comme Ça." The song title translates to, "It's like that," which is the French way of saying the expression, "That's just how it is."

"I'm trying to get un-addicted to a survival narrative," lead singer Hayley Williams said in a statement. "The idea of imminent doom is less catastrophic to me than not knowing anything about the future or my part in it. The guys and I are all in much more stable places in our lives than ever before. And somehow that is harder for me to adjust to."