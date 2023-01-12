Beyoncé, Zendaya and More Receive 2023 NAACP Image Awards Nominations: See the Complete List

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Accept Honor at NAACP Image Awards

The nominations are in!

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards nominees were announced on Jan. 12 and it's a good season for stars like Beyoncé and Zendaya, who each received five and two nods, respectively. With award season well underway, the 54th NAACP Image Awards is here to celebrate the very best in film, television and music.

For this year's NAACP Image Awards, the film with the most nods is unsurprisingly Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earning a total of 12 nominations, including Outstanding Motion Picture and Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture. On the TV side, Abbott Elementary dominated the category with nine, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series.

In one of the biggest honors of the night, Zendaya is up for Entertainer of the Year among Angela Bassett, Mary J. Blige, Quinta Brunson and Viola Davis.

Will Smith has been largely overlooked for his performance in Emancipation, he was nominated for a NAACP in the category of Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture.

Check out the complete list of nominations in recording, motion pictures, television & streaming, documentary, writing and directing categories below.

Voting is open to the public on the Image Awards website. The awards ceremony will be broadcast Feb. 25 on BET.