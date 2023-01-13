Why White Lotus Creator Mike White Refused to Answer Meghann Fahy’s Burning Question

Watch : Which White Lotus Cast Parties Harder? Jennifer Coolidge Says...

Not even the stars of The White Lotus have all the answers.

Meghann Fahy, who played Daphne on season two of the HBO anthology series, admitted she still had some lingering questions about some of the open-ended events from the finale.

Here's a quick refresher: In the final episode, Ethan (Will Sharpe) confronts Daphne about his suspicion that his wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza) had hooked up with his close friend and Daphne's husband Cameron (Theo James). After taking a reflective moment to ponder, Daphne invites Ethan to a nearby island for a moment alone—but viewers are left to use their imaginations for the rest.

As it turns out, Meghann had her own theory about what went down—which she took directly to White Lotus creator Mike White.

"It was really funny because I saw him on the night of the finale and I asked him, because people ask me all the time," Meghann said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Jan. 11. "I was like, ‘What do you think happened?' I told him what I thought happened. He was like, ‘Ew, I don't want to think about that.'"

The mystery deepens!