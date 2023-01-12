Priscilla Presley Speaks Out on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization

Watch : Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Medical Emergency

Priscilla Presley is asking for prayers amid her daughter Lisa Marie Presley's hospitalization.

On Jan. 12, the Naked Gun actress, 77, spoke out about Lisa Marie's condition following news that the singer had been taken to a Los Angeles-area hospital for a medical emergency.

"My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital," she said in a statement shared on Facebook. "She is now receiving the best care."

While Priscilla did not specify what caused her daughter to go to the hospital, she did ask fans to "keep her and our family in your prayers."

"We feel the prayers from around the world," Priscilla added, "and ask for privacy at this time."

Lisa Marie—who is the only child of Priscilla and Elvis Presley—was transported to a hospital after going into cardiac arrest on Jan. 12, according to Entertainment Tonight. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told the outlet that a 54-year-old woman was in cardiac arrest when paramedics arrived to her Calabasas home.