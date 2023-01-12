YouTubers Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams Are Married

Watch : YouTube Star Shane Dawson Is Engaged

These nuptials are worth subscribing and liking to.

After seven years of dating, YouTubers Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams tied the knot, the pair announced Jan. 12 with an Instagram of them kissing outside a courthouse.

"We're married!!" they captioned their collaborative post. "The best day of my life. :)"

In a video uploaded Jan. 12 to Ryland's YouTube page, the longtime couple—who got engaged in 2019—shared more insight into their nuptials, which took place Jan. 3 in Colorado. (They still plan to have a larger, more official ceremony next month in L.A.)

With the hopes of having kids this year, Ryland said, "it's about time that the two of us got married."

For the big day, Ryland wore the same sweatshirt he donned when Shane popped the question. Shane, on the other hand, joked he was wearing the same underwear from that night. Another special touch to their vows? They swapped a wedding cake for donuts.