Coach Outlet 75% Off Sale: Get a $350 Crossbody for $88, Plus More Handbags & Jewelry Starting at $20

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We're jumping into the weekend with some retail therapy from Coach Outlet's 75% off clearance sale, where there are tons of cute styles on sale at incredible prices. Whether you're looking for new accessories to add to your wardrobe or finally save on that cute but slightly too expensive handbag you've been eyeing, now is the time to shop all things Coach Outlet!
Some of Coach's bestselling styles are on sale for hundreds of dollars off, but things are selling out so quick. We're talking mini backpacks, the chicest gold hoop earrings and the most versatile handbags starting at just $20.
Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorite picks from the Coach Outlet 75% off sale.
Mini Klare Crossbody
Have a sparkling moment with this Mini Klare Crossbody that's currently on sale for $82 instead of its original $328 price. It's a cute accessory that will add a trendy metallic touch to any outfit.
Long Zip Around Wallet
If you're in the market for a new everyday wallet, this long zip around wallet from Coach is a great option for under $100. It's sturdy and high quality. Plus, black goes with everything.
Gallery Tote
Everyone needs a staple and versatile tote bag, whether you're running errands, traveling or going to work. You can snag this Gallery Tote that's usually $350 for $88, which is a total steal. It comes in two cute colors, too!
Alice Satchel
This Alice Satchel comes in black with gold detailing, and is currently on sale for $88. It's a great accessory that is spacious and chic. Whether you're traveling, going to the office or running errands, this bag is a must-have.
Double Zip Wallet In Signature Canvas
This cute wallet is an essential accessory that will fit all of your belongings. Originally $198, you can grab this Coach logo-detailed wallet for just $50.
Logo Script Enamel Hoop Earrings
The Coach Outlet sale also has super cute jewelry on sale, too, like these enamel logo script hoop earrings in gold and red. Just imagine how cute they'd look with your hair in a slicked back updo and a matching red lip...
Jamie Camera Bag
This camera bag is so chic, and it typically retails for $350. Right now, you can snag it for $88 only and add a pop of color to any of your outfits. It'll become a favorite accessory of yours!
Convertible Mini Backpack
This mini backpack is way too cute to pass up! Plus, it's on sale for only $88 instead of the usual $350 price tag. Pair it with casual outfits for a chic and trendy everyday accessory.
Lia Round Sunglasses
These round sunglasses are so cute and trendy, and on sale for just $48 instead of the usual $193 price tag. They're the perfect everyday sunnies!
Pave Signature Slider Bracelet
This adjustable signature Coach bracelet is so versatile. Wear it on its own or stack it with your other go-to bracelets. It's such a chic jewelry piece for just $20!
Court Backpack
This backpack is the perfect fashion-forward accessory that is spacious enough for traveling, work or going to class. It's one sale in three wearable and cute colors!