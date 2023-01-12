Garcelle Beauvais Reacts to Jennifer Coolidge's Desire to Join RHOBH

Looks like Jennifer Coolidge wants a Beverly Hills diamond real bad.
With Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins' recent departures from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there's space for new ladies to join the Bravo series' upcoming season 13 cast. And after The White Lotus actress said she'd be down to join the reality show, star Garcelle Beauvais revealed what she thinks of the potential casting.
According to Page Six, Garcelle commented, "Yes please," on an Instagram post about Jennifer's desire to join RHOBH.
Jennifer—who recently took home her first Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress, Television Limited Series or Motion Picture on Jan. 9—previously revealed she's a fan of the Real Housewives franchise in an October 2022 interview with E! News, during which she called RHOBH "riveting for many reasons."
The 61-year-old went on to note that "all the gays that I have" are "obsessed" with the series, adding, "So, they would want me to do that one."
Although The Watcher star said she would love to go head-to-head with Lisa—who announced she is leaving the show after eight seasons on Jan. 5—Jennifer also shared what her RHOBH tagline would be…and it's nothing short of iconic.
"If any of you girls say anything c---y to me," she stated, "I'm gonna beat the s--t out of you."
Bravo has yet to announce which of the show's current stars—including Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff, as well as friends-of Kathy Hilton and Sheree Zampino—will return for season 13
Catch up on past seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills streaming now on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)