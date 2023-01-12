Garcelle Beauvais Reacts to Jennifer Coolidge's Desire to Join RHOBH

Watch : Why Jennifer Coolidge Would Want to Be a Part of RHOBH

Looks like Jennifer Coolidge wants a Beverly Hills diamond real bad.

With Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins' recent departures from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there's space for new ladies to join the Bravo series' upcoming season 13 cast. And after The White Lotus actress said she'd be down to join the reality show, star Garcelle Beauvais revealed what she thinks of the potential casting.

According to Page Six, Garcelle commented, "Yes please," on an Instagram post about Jennifer's desire to join RHOBH.

Jennifer—who recently took home her first Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress, Television Limited Series or Motion Picture on Jan. 9—previously revealed she's a fan of the Real Housewives franchise in an October 2022 interview with E! News, during which she called RHOBH "riveting for many reasons."

The 61-year-old went on to note that "all the gays that I have" are "obsessed" with the series, adding, "So, they would want me to do that one."