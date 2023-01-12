Bill Nye Says Jennifer Coolidge Wasn't Referring to Him in Her Golden Globes Speech

Watch : Jennifer Coolidge Deserves Standing Ovation for Hilarious Golden Globes Speech

Whoops! Wrong guy!

Because as Bill Nye the Science Guy recently clarified, Jennifer Coolidge wasn't referring to him at the 2023 Golden Globes but rather the Love Actually actor Bill Nighy.

"When @jennifercoolidge talked about pronouncing Nighy last night, it was not about I," the famed science educator wrote on Instagram Jan. 11 alongside a photo of him and Nighy and footage from Coolidge's speech. "But a few years ago, that Nighy assured this Nye that both of our names rhyme with 'guy.'"

In case you missed it, when presenting the Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series award—which went to Abbott Elementary's Tyler James Williams—Coolidge admitted she had been hesitant to fulfill the honor. In addition to being nervous she'd fall onstage or have issues with the teleprompter, The White Lotus star said her "biggest nightmare" would be mispronouncing the nominees' names.

"Once I say somebody's name the wrong way, I'm screwed," she said. "I am screwed. I can't do it. Like, you hear it that one way and you can't undo it."