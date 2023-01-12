Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal.
After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
The clip kicks off with Benson getting a call from Detective Grace Muncy (Molly Burnett), informing her that one of their witnesses Maria Garcia (Chloe Castro-Santos) has "some sort of change of heart" about testifying for a case.
When Benson asks, "You think she'll testify?" Muncy admits that she has "no idea," adding that Maria had called from her parents' restaurant.
And despite an offer to help out from Muncy, Benson tells her that she and the Bronx SVU Captain Mike Duarte (guest star Maurice Compte) will head on over to investigate.
However, it's not Maria who greets the two when they arrive at the restaurant. Rather, it's Oscar Papa, a.k.a. the gang leader who issued the attack on Benson and her son Noah (Ryan Buggle) last episode.
As two gunmen sit behind him, Oscar ominously tells the captains, "I see you got my message." Maria also enters, guiltily looking at Benson, proving that the whole thing was a set up.
The preview ends with Oscar telling the two, "Please, have a seat." Looks like fans will have to tune in to see how Benson and Duarte get themselves out of harm's way.
Watch the full sneak peek above and catch the new episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit tonight, Jan. 12, at 9 p.m. on NBC.
