Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch : Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek

Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal.

After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.

The clip kicks off with Benson getting a call from Detective Grace Muncy (Molly Burnett), informing her that one of their witnesses Maria Garcia (Chloe Castro-Santos) has "some sort of change of heart" about testifying for a case.

When Benson asks, "You think she'll testify?" Muncy admits that she has "no idea," adding that Maria had called from her parents' restaurant.

And despite an offer to help out from Muncy, Benson tells her that she and the Bronx SVU Captain Mike Duarte (guest star Maurice Compte) will head on over to investigate.