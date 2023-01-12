Finn Wolfhard Reveals How Stranger Things Creators Reacted to Him Solving Upcoming Spinoff

Watch : Stranger Things' David Harbour "Knows Everything" About Final Season

Finn Wolfhard is the bearer of one very important secret.

The actor, who plays the loyal and resourceful Mike Wheeler on Netflix's Stranger Things, uncovered one of the most top secret pieces of information in the pop culture universe: the plot of the upcoming Stranger Things spinoff.

It all started innocently enough.

"We were on set filming Stranger Things four and we were all joking like, 'Oh they're all going to have us back in 20 years,'" Finn said on the Jan. 11 episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. "We're all going to be fat and old and being like ‘Eleven, where are you?' You know, that kind of thing.'"

That's when Finn started throwing out his spinoff pitches to Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers.

"I was like, ‘Oh, but if you guys are actually going to do a spinoff, it should be this," Finn told host Jimmy Fallon. "I said it and the Duffers looked at each other and looked at me and they were like, ‘Can we talk to you for a second?'"