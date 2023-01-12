Finn Wolfhard Reveals How Stranger Things Creators Reacted to Him Solving Upcoming Spinoff

During a Jan. 11 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard revealed how the show's creators reacted him to solving upcoming spinoff plot.

Finn Wolfhard is the bearer of one very important secret. 

The actor, who plays the loyal and resourceful Mike Wheeler on Netflix's Stranger Things, uncovered one of the most top secret pieces of information in the pop culture universe: the plot of the upcoming Stranger Things spinoff

It all started innocently enough.

"We were on set filming Stranger Things four and we were all joking like, 'Oh they're all going to have us back in 20 years,'" Finn said on the Jan. 11 episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. "We're all going to be fat and old and being like ‘Eleven, where are you?' You know, that kind of thing.'"

That's when Finn started throwing out his spinoff pitches to Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers.

"I was like, ‘Oh, but if you guys are actually going to do a spinoff, it should be this," Finn told host Jimmy Fallon. "I said it and the Duffers looked at each other and looked at me and they were like, ‘Can we talk to you for a second?'"

The Duffers hauled Finn away to their version of the principal's office—we assume it looks a lot like the Upside Down—to question their young actor.

"They pulled me off and they were like, ‘That is the idea. Who told you?,'" Finn revealed. "I was like, ‘No one.' They were like, ‘What do you mean, you just came up with it?' I was like, ‘Well, no, I just thought that that would be a cool way to kind of expand.'"

Ultimately, the Duffers couldn't help but be impressed with his creative simpatico, stressing to him, "Well, don't tell anyone!"

While the spinoff details remain, quite obviously, under strict lock and key, the Duffers have dropped some minor hints along the way. For one thing, it won't be about any existing characters from the Stranger Things universe.

"That's not interesting to me because we've done all that," the Duffer Brothers said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast last July. "We've spent I don't know how many hours exploring all of that. So it's very different."

While we anxiously await season five—and the Stranger Things spinoff!—the first four seasons are available to stream on Netflix.

