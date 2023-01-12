TikToker Remi Bader Reflects on Her Journey With Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic

Remi Bader is opening up about her health journey.
The TikTok star got candid about her experience with Ozempic in 2020, revealing how the medication, which she was prescribed to treat her type 2 diabetes, affected her overall health.
"It was brand new, just got FDA approved, no one knew about it and I was so scared," Remi recalled during the Jan. 12 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "They said I need this. And I had a lot of mixed feelings."
However, a few months later, Remi went off the drug, which then caused her to go into a cycle of "bad binging."
"I saw a doctor, and they were like, ‘It's 100 percent because you went on Ozempic,'" the 27-year-old continued. "It was making me think I wasn't hungry for so long. I lost some weight. I didn't want to be obsessed with being on it long term. I was like, ‘I bet the second I got off I'm going to get starving again.' I did, and my binging got so much worse. So then I kind of blamed Ozempic."
Ozempic has made headlines in recent months as a quick weight loss drug favored by celebrities. But despite its weight loss side effects, Remi noted that she actually gained more weight after going off the drug.
"I gained double the weight back after," she revealed. "I posted about it one time and was open about my experience with it."
Following Remi's remarks, host Amanda Hirsch also chimed in to share where she stands on using the drug for weight loss instead of diabetes.
"It's everywhere." the 34-year-old said. "It does upset me if literally the whole world is taking shots that have negative side effects that could potentially harm your health."
When E! News reached out for comment, a rep for Novo Nordisk said Ozempic is "not approved for chronic weight management." The brand's statement said it's intended to treat type 2 diabetes, improve blood sugar and reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events for adults with the condition.