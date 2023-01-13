Kenya Moore Shares $9 Mascara and More Affordable Finds That Are Gone With the Wind Fabulous

We interviewed Kenya Moore because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from Kenya's brand, Kenya Moore Hair Care E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether Kenya Moore is throwing shade on Real Housewives of Atlanta, performing on Dancing with the Stars, or going through military training on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, Kenya goes all out— even when she doesn't have hair and makeup.
Kenya shares, "We couldn't bring in anything for Special Forces— literally no deodorant, no shaving products, nothing. Not even our own toothbrushes. You get a military-issued toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, all of that. Not even our own shampoo." Even so, that didn't bother Kenya, who thrived during training. Yes, it's a change of pace for some fans to see a glam-free Kenya, but the reality TV icon proves that she can really do it all.
Kenya believes that you can be Gone With the Wind Fabulous at any price, emphasizing, "I love all things fashion and beauty. I also watch my pocketbook and I'm not impressed by a price tag or a name brand. If I'm impressed by a product and it works, that's it for me. If it's budget-friendly, that's great too. I think beauty should be for all."
In an exclusive E! interview, the Miss USA alum shared her favorite products, beauty tips she's been using since her pageant days, and what she thinks about her first season of glam on RHOA. And, of course, if you want more Kenya content, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test airs Wednesdays at 9 PM on Fox and you can catch up on Hulu.
Kenya Moore Beauty Q&A
Burt's Bees Lip Balm, Moisturizing Lip Care, 100% Natural, (4 Pack)
E!: Are there any budget-friendly finds that are staple products you use?
KM: Well, I love to keep my lips moisturized, so I get those Burt's Bees sticks. I get a little pack of four and I keep them everywhere because I'm always reapplying. I would have to say that's always my go-to. I hate dry lips.
This four-pack has 28,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
E!: When you leave the house, are there any products that you always make sure to have with you in your bag?
KM: I always have invisible powder blotting powder for my face because as you can see I'm always shining.
BLK/OPL Oil Absorbing Pressed Powder
"I'm always oily and because I'm always filming I have to definitely get rid of the shine, so I use a product called BLK/OPL."
Kenya's pick is available in eight shades.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder
"I use two powders back to back with each other, the BLK/OPL and I have the Rihanna invisible powder. I love it so much because it's compact, it's cute, and it gets the job done on all skin types."
This powder has 143.1K+ Sephora Loves.
Listerine Cool Mint PocketPaks Portable Breath Strips for Bad Breath, Fresh Breath Strips Dissolve Instantly to Kill 99% of Bad Breath Germs On-The-Go- 72 Strips
E!: Are there any underrated products that you've been really loyal to that don't get as much shine as they should?
KM: I'm a believer of using good products and not just going for a brand name that's expensive. I always carry these around everywhere because they keep your breath fresh. They're easy to use and small. It's important to always have good breath.
These breath strips have 12,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kenya Moore Hair Care Restorative Growth Mask
E!: Is there a Kenya Moore Hair Care product that you hear people raving about the most?
KM: The one thing that people consistently rave about is our mask. The hair mask repairs and it's a reconstructive mask. I always recommend that you use a mask after every time you wash if you have coarse hair because usually if you have coarse hair, you wash your hair like once a week. The mask stops breakage. It's great for the winter. It's great for anyone dealing with hard water, especially people in some parts of California. It's a miracle product and it keeps your hair from breaking off. I can't keep it on the shelf.
E!: As a Miss USA alum, are there any beauty tricks or products from your pageant days that have stuck with you?
KM: There are some really simple tricks. It's not a product, but when you wear really dark lipstick and you don't want it to get on your teeth, you take your finger and put it into your mouth and pull on it. Then, you don't get lipstick on your teeth. That's the one I live by.
Cramer Tuf-Skin Taping Base for Athletic Tape, Spray Adherent for Kinesiology Tape, Gymnastics Leotards, Aerial Silks, and Kinetic Taping, Prevents Blisters
"Another trick is if you're wearing a swimsuit and you want it to look more conservative or you don't want it to rise, instead of using double stick tape there's a sports spray glue that you can use. Just put a little bit of spray glue on the area, let it get a little tacky and then you put the garment on and it won't move. That's a good one because it doesn't cost much and it's a spray."
This spray has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
E!: Do you have any beauty or fashion advice you wish you could give yourself while filming your first season of Real Housewives of Atlanta?
KM: Oh, girl. The first season, I was pretty conservative with the beauty choices. I don't really take a lot of risks. I want to take more now. I'm more into getting out of my comfort zone when it comes to clothing and fashion. I think i just always played it really simple. Even with my nails, having my nail hang over my finger is daring for me. I should have had a hair and makeup person on the trips. And for every taping. It took a minute for me to just figure out my team, so sometimes I would look back and go "oh, my foundation is the wrong color" and things like that, but now, I know.
E!: I know you wish you took some more risks, but I do think there are some elements of your signature look that I love and want to know more about. You have perfect eyebrows. Are there any special products you use for your brows?
KM: I keep them natural. I don't over tweeze them. I never tweeze the top of my eyebrows, only the bottom underneath. That's really the key, just not overdoing it, if that makes sense.
Maybelline Great Lash Washable Mascara, Clear
"I love a clear mascara. I will brush my brows up with some clear mascara. It's Maybelline for me. I don't spend a lot of money on makeup unless it's something I've tried and I know I really absolutely love it. Maybelline and Covergirl are the best. Those brands make good products. I just don't think you have to believe the hype of a luxury brand."
"You can use this is a mascara, on your brows, for little baby hairs. You can do a lot." Kenya's pick has 23,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Maybelline Sky High Washable Mascara Makeup, Volumizing, Lengthening, Defining, Curling, Multiplying, Buildable Formula, True Brown
"Sometimes, I'll lighten up the brows a little bit and use a mascara that's brown and that just softens up your face. I feel like it makes you look a little younger. It softens your face when you go lighter, not darker."
This mascara has 76,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 1,200+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
E!: Another signature is that you always have a nice, glossy, hydrated lip. What are your go-to lip products?
KM: In my bag, I have like 16 different nude lips. I live for a nude lip, just a nice, subtle nude.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss
"This is an Anastasia lip. I love her lips. I live in your pinks, your nudes, pretty and light colors. I'm afraid of your reds, and purples or your really dark browns. I just don't think they look good on me."
This lip gloss is available in many colors and it has 227.9K+ Sephora loves along with 1,400+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Rinna Beauty Lip Kit
"Rinna Beauty has some good lip products too. She has really pretty nude colors."
