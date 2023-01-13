Kenya Moore Shares $9 Mascara and More Affordable Finds That Are Gone With the Wind Fabulous

We interviewed Kenya Moore because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from Kenya's brand, Kenya Moore Hair Care E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whether Kenya Moore is throwing shade on Real Housewives of Atlanta, performing on Dancing with the Stars, or going through military training on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, Kenya goes all out— even when she doesn't have hair and makeup.

Kenya shares, "We couldn't bring in anything for Special Forces— literally no deodorant, no shaving products, nothing. Not even our own toothbrushes. You get a military-issued toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, all of that. Not even our own shampoo." Even so, that didn't bother Kenya, who thrived during training. Yes, it's a change of pace for some fans to see a glam-free Kenya, but the reality TV icon proves that she can really do it all.

Kenya believes that you can be Gone With the Wind Fabulous at any price, emphasizing, "I love all things fashion and beauty. I also watch my pocketbook and I'm not impressed by a price tag or a name brand. If I'm impressed by a product and it works, that's it for me. If it's budget-friendly, that's great too. I think beauty should be for all."

In an exclusive E! interview, the Miss USA alum shared her favorite products, beauty tips she's been using since her pageant days, and what she thinks about her first season of glam on RHOA. And, of course, if you want more Kenya content, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test airs Wednesdays at 9 PM on Fox and you can catch up on Hulu.