Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Reportedly Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley has been hospitalized after experiencing a medical emergency.

The singer, 54, was rushed to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest on Jan. 12, according to Entertainment Tonight.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told the outlet that a 54-year-old woman was in cardiac arrest when paramedics arrived to her Calabasas home.

According to TMZ, who was the first to report the news, paramedics performed CPR and were able to regain a pulse before transporting her to a hospital.

LA County Sheriff Deputy Veronica Fantom tells E! News a call was made at 10:45 a.m. relating to a medical emergency for an unidentified woman, adding that she was transported to the hospital by the fire department.

E! News has reached out to her rep and hasn't received a comment.

The update on the songwriter's health comes just two days after Lisa Marie—who is the only child of Priscilla Presley and the late Elvis Presley—attended the Golden Globes with her mom Jan. 10.