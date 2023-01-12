Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Reportedly Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley has been hospitalized after experiencing a medical emergency.
The singer, 54, was rushed to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest on Jan. 12, according to Entertainment Tonight.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told the outlet that a 54-year-old woman was in cardiac arrest when paramedics arrived to her Calabasas home.
According to TMZ, who was the first to report the news, paramedics performed CPR and were able to regain a pulse before transporting her to a hospital.
LA County Sheriff Deputy Veronica Fantom tells E! News a call was made at 10:45 a.m. relating to a medical emergency for an unidentified woman, adding that she was transported to the hospital by the fire department.
E! News has reached out to her rep and hasn't received a comment.
The update on the songwriter's health comes just two days after Lisa Marie—who is the only child of Priscilla Presley and the late Elvis Presley—attended the Golden Globes with her mom Jan. 10.
The mother-daughter duo were front and center to watch Austin Butler win a Golden Globe for Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama for his portrayal as the late King of Rock n' Roll. Just moments before his win, Lisa Marie reflected on how much seeing the film meant to her, telling Entertainment Tonight that the performance was "truly mind-blowing."
"I really didn't know what to do with myself after I saw it," she said of the biopic. "I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can't even describe what it meant."
In his acceptance speech, Austin highlighted the impact both Lisa Marie and her mom had on him beyond filming.
"Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me," he said to Lisa Marie and Priscilla as they sat in the audience. "Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever."
This article was updated on Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:52 p.m. PT with updated reporting from TMZ and Entertainment Tonight.