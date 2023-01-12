Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Reportedly Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Watch : Lisa Marie Presley's Son Benjamin Keough's Cause of Death

Lisa Marie Presley has been hospitalized after experiencing a medical emergency, according to her mom Priscilla Presley.

"My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital," she said in a statement to People. "She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers."

The 77-year-old added, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time."

Lisa, 54, was rushed to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest on Jan. 12, according to Entertainment Tonight. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told the outlet that a 54-year-old woman was in cardiac arrest when paramedics arrived to her Calabasas home.

According to TMZ, who was the first to report the news, paramedics performed CPR and were able to regain a pulse before transporting her to a hospital.

LA County Sheriff Deputy Veronica Fantom tells E! News a call was made at 10:45 a.m. relating to a medical emergency for an unidentified woman, adding that she was transported to the hospital by the fire department.