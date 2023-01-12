Minx Has Found a New Publisher After HBO Max Canceled Season 2

It looks like the Minx isn't extinct after all.
Despite being unceremoniously axed by HBO Max while already in production on its second season in December, Minx has officially been rescued by Starz.
The raunchy '70s comedy was saved on Jan. 12 when it was announced that Starz will be the new home for the show's existing first season and will soon be debuting season two.
The series stars Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson as an unlikely pair who work together to create the first erotic magazine for women. They share the screen with Michael Angarano, Jessica Lowe, Oscar Montoya, Lennon Parham and Idara Victor, with Elizabeth Perkins joining the cast for season two.
Minx creator Ellen Rapoport celebrated the pickup news with a heartfelt statement. "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the Starz family, and for the opportunity to introduce Minx to a brand new audience. We've found the perfect home," she shared. "Our writers, cast and crew have created something truly special in season two, and I can't wait for everyone to see it."
Paul Feig, an executive producer on the show, echoed her sentiments. "We are so proud of our beloved Minx and are thrilled that it has a wonderful new home on Starz," he noted. "That audiences will be able to watch Ellen and our cast's amazing new season two as well as rewatch or discover season one for the first time has us jumping for joy and thanking our lucky Starz."
The network itself had similar words to share in its announcement. "We have always felt this show would be a perfect fit for our brand with our dedication to narratives by, about and for women," Jeffrey Hirsch, Starz president, said in a statement. "Starz is proud to be the new home for this incredible show that has drawn in well-deserved critical acclaim. We're excited to welcome Ellen and the talented Minx team to the network and can't wait to bring its passionate fans the second season."
The show first premiered in March 2022 and was quickly renewed just two months later in May. However, the streamer reversed its decision in December when season two was already near completion.
"We've been removed from HBO Max but we're still finishing the season. So thankfully they didn't halt production," Johnson wrote on Instagram at the time. "We're about a week away from being finished shooting."
"From what I am hearing S1 & S2 (and hopefully S3) will find a new home, the question is where," he added. "We appreciate all the online support. We love making the show and hope to continue to. It's a crazy business and that's partly what's so additive [sic] about it. So hopefully we have good news to share soon."
Get a load of Minx when it comes back for season two on Starz later on in 2023.