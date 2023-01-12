Margot Robbie Sets the Babylon Red Carpet Ablaze With Fiery Look

Watch : Margot Robbie Says Barbie Will BLOW YOUR MIND at Golden Globes

Margot Robbie isn't thinking pink just yet.

The Barbie actress made a showstopping appearance at the U.K. premiere of her new film Babylon. To mark the special occasion on Jan. 12, Margot rivaled the red carpet in a swoon-worthy gown in Valentino's signature red.

Her fiery dress featured a flowy cape-like silhouette, a dainty halterneck strap and a head-turning backless design. But Margot's red-hot number wasn't the only style moment worth noting.

The 32-year-old's glam also packed a punch, as she deviated from her go-to beachy waves and understated makeup. Instead, she matched her lips to her dress by wearing a bold red lipstick and opted for an effortless updo with a few face-framing bangs curled in the front.

Margot's beauty and fashion choices seemingly paid tribute to her Babylon character Nellie, an aspiring actor in 1920s Hollywood. After all, her most memorable costume in the film is a daring red playsuit.