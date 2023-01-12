Margot Robbie Sets the Babylon Red Carpet Ablaze With Fiery Look

Margot Robbie swapped out her signature style of nuetral fashion for a bright and bold Valentino look for Babylon's U.K. premiere.

Margot Robbie isn't thinking pink just yet.

The Barbie actress made a showstopping appearance at the U.K. premiere of her new film Babylon. To mark the special occasion on Jan. 12, Margot rivaled the red carpet in a swoon-worthy gown in Valentino's signature red.

Her fiery dress featured a flowy cape-like silhouette, a dainty halterneck strap and a head-turning backless design. But Margot's red-hot number wasn't the only style moment worth noting.

The 32-year-old's glam also packed a punch, as she deviated from her go-to beachy waves and understated makeup. Instead, she matched her lips to her dress by wearing a bold red lipstick and opted for an effortless updo with a few face-framing bangs curled in the front.

Margot's beauty and fashion choices seemingly paid tribute to her Babylon character Nellie, an aspiring actor in 1920s Hollywood. After all, her most memorable costume in the film is a daring red playsuit.

In December, the film's costume designer Mary Zophres told E! News that the playsuit was meant to make a statement.

"It says strength, power, anger, passion, and all these things you want to the audience know about Nellie in the first 20 minutes of the film," she exclusively told E! News. "It's a very risqué and provocatively-dressed time period."

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Mary added, "Nellie is a daring woman and isn't afraid to put herself out there in a way that's sexual at times. Margot was fearless and was very trusting of the process. It was a great collaboration."

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Margot's next big role is just as fabulous as Nellie, as she'll step into the fashionable shoes of Barbie. Come July, the actress will transform into the world's most famous doll in Greta Gerwig's upcoming film.

