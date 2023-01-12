Taylor Brice LeJeune, TikTok Star Known as Waffler69, Dead at 33

The TikTok community has lost a beloved star.
Taylor Brice LeJeune, known to fans on social media as food influencer Waffler69, died on Jan. 11 after suffering a "presumed heart attack," his brother Clay confirmed on TikTok. The content creator was 33.
According to Clay's message, Taylor—who resided in Louisiana—was "rushed to the hospital" but ultimately passed away a short time later.
"Please keep his legacy alive," Clay told fans in his Jan. 12 video. "Watch his content that he does have out. Keep him alive. He loved making people happy."
Clay captioned the heartbreaking tribute, "Rest in [peace] Bubba I love you."
Over the years, Taylor amassed nearly 2 million followers on TikTok for posting videos of himself testing various food items, from octopus spaghetti to spicy coffee and more.
Since news of his death emerged, many fans and fellow creators have taken to social media to share tributes to the late TikTok star.
"Rest in peace to an amazing creator and beautiful soul," TikToker Blockchain Boy tweeted Jan. 12. "Taylor, aka waffler69 was someone I watched for a long, long time on TikTok and has passed away suddenly according to close family."
"Damn this one hurts," he added. "Lost a good one."
Fellow content creator Digital Champion also tweeted, "I can't believe Waffler69 on TikTok passed away. Dude made some of the funniest 'let's taste this' videos. RIP to a legend."
No additional information about Taylor's death has been shared publicly at this time.