Taylor Brice LeJeune, TikTok Star Known as Waffler69, Dead at 33

The TikTok community has lost a beloved star.

Taylor Brice LeJeune, known to fans on social media as food influencer Waffler69, died on Jan. 11 after suffering a "presumed heart attack," his brother Clay confirmed on TikTok. The content creator was 33.

According to Clay's message, Taylor—who resided in Louisiana—was "rushed to the hospital" but ultimately passed away a short time later.

"Please keep his legacy alive," Clay told fans in his Jan. 12 video. "Watch his content that he does have out. Keep him alive. He loved making people happy."

Clay captioned the heartbreaking tribute, "Rest in [peace] Bubba I love you."

Over the years, Taylor amassed nearly 2 million followers on TikTok for posting videos of himself testing various food items, from octopus spaghetti to spicy coffee and more.

Since news of his death emerged, many fans and fellow creators have taken to social media to share tributes to the late TikTok star.