Emma Chamberlain Is Lancôme's New Global Ambassador

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

She's an icon, a legend and she is the moment. She's Lancôme's new Global Ambassador. She's Emma Chamberlain, of course.

The influencer, ultra-cool tastemaker and Chamberlain Coffee entrepreneur is continuing to take over the world by bringing her charismatic personality and unparalleled flair to the Lancôme family. Having previously partnered with fashion labels like Cartier and Louis Vuitton, Emma is making her big beauty break as the new Global Ambassador for Lancôme. To kick off her inauguration, Emma is starring in a four-part web series, "How Do You Say Beauty in French?" which you can watch on YouTube. In the first installment, Emma visits the Lancôme office, plays around with some beauty products, talks all things hydration and skincare with Lancôme's International Scientific Director, Dr. Annie Black, and tells us to stay tuned for "a lot more fun stuff."

Emma recently shared some of her top Lancôme beauty picks with E!, which you can shop below, along with other must-have Lancôme beauty and skincare.