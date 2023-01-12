Emma Chamberlain Is Lancôme's New Global Ambassador

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
She's an icon, a legend and she is the moment. She's Lancôme's new Global Ambassador. She's Emma Chamberlain, of course.
The influencer, ultra-cool tastemaker and Chamberlain Coffee entrepreneur is continuing to take over the world by bringing her charismatic personality and unparalleled flair to the Lancôme family. Having previously partnered with fashion labels like Cartier and Louis Vuitton, Emma is making her big beauty break as the new Global Ambassador for Lancôme. To kick off her inauguration, Emma is starring in a four-part web series, "How Do You Say Beauty in French?" which you can watch on YouTube. In the first installment, Emma visits the Lancôme office, plays around with some beauty products, talks all things hydration and skincare with Lancôme's International Scientific Director, Dr. Annie Black, and tells us to stay tuned for "a lot more fun stuff."
Emma recently shared some of her top Lancôme beauty picks with E!, which you can shop below, along with other must-have Lancôme beauty and skincare.
Clarifique Exfoliating Face Essence With Glycolic Acid
This exfoliating serum with glycolic acid will have your skin looking and feeling radiant. This Lancôme must-have helps with evening out uneven texture while adding hydration.
Advanced Génifique Hydrogel Sheet Mask
In a holiday gift guide, Emma told us, "I'm constantly in need of more face masks, because I use them so often." Her pick from Lancôme is the Advanced Génifique Hydrogel Sheet Mask, which will give you a radiant glow with just 10 minutes of use.
Teint Idole Ultra Wear 24H Longwear Foundation
This long wearing foundation can be worn for up to 24 hours, is transfer-resistant and has SPF 15. What more could you want in a foundation?
Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting Mascara
Emma calls mascara "a very key step in my makeup routine" in the Lancôme web series. With such a wide selection of mascaras, she shares that it can get overwhelming, but her go-to is the Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting Mascara, which gives off a lash extension effect.
L'Absolu Rouge Drama Matte Lipstick
This Drama Matte Lipstick is super pigmented, with a luminous matte finish that won't dry out your lips. "It has a little attitude," Emma says of the bright and bold red shade in the Lancôme series.
Le Stylo Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil
This waterproof eyeliner pencil will give you the most snatched smoky eye. You can use it to get Emma's edgy smudged eye look that Lancôme's Global Creative Director Lisa Eldridge gave her.
