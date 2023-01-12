Ashley Tisdale Shares Years-Long Struggle With Hair Loss After Alopecia Diagnosis

Watch : Ashley Tisdale Discovers THIS Former Co-Star Is Actually Her Cousin

Ashley Tisdale is reflecting on her personal experience with hair loss.

The High School Musical alum opened up about her Alopecia diagnosis, letting social media followers know that if they also struggle with the disease, they're not alone.

"Alopecia and hair loss are fairly common, but a lot of people feel embarrassed to talk about these issues," Ashley shared on Instagram Jan. 11. "Any type of hair loss can affect your self-esteem, especially if you feel like you're the only one going through it. That's why I want to talk about it openly—because it's nothing to be ashamed of."

The Picture This star went on to list the possible different causes of the condition, including factors such as hormone levels and stress.

"Sometimes it's connected to hormones, other times to heredity, and for me, it's connected to stress overload," she continued. "Today on @frenshe I'm sharing what I've learned about my alopecia and how I help manage it."