Is Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Ready to Have Kids With Husband Brett Randle? She Says…

After recently becoming a newlywed, Madison LeCroy is ready to become a mom—again.

The Southern Charm star—who shares son Hudson, 9, with ex-husband Josh Hughes—recently revealed that she and husband Brett Randle's family may be growing sooner than we think.

"I was going to ask him that this weekend," Madison said of trying for a baby during a Jan. 11 Amazon Live Stream. "I was going to ask him when he wants to do that."

And the reality star—who wed Brett in November 2022—has a charming prediction to what his response might be. "He's probably going to say tonight or today," Madison added, "like, 'Let's go for it.'"

The 32-year-old went on to note that she's "not going to be in a huge rush" to get pregnant, but also that she looks forward to giving Hudson a couple of new "friends," stating, "I feel like I want to have 2 or 3."