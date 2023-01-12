Is Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Ready to Have Kids With Husband Brett Randle? She Says…

Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy weighed in on co-star Kathryn Dennis' exit from the Bravo series, as well as revealed when she and husband Brett Randle want to start growing their family.

Watch: Madison LeCroy Addresses FIGHT With Olivia Flowers

After recently becoming a newlywed, Madison LeCroy is ready to become a mom—again.

The Southern Charm star—who shares son Hudson, 9, with ex-husband Josh Hughes—recently revealed that she and husband Brett Randle's family may be growing sooner than we think.

"I was going to ask him that this weekend," Madison said of trying for a baby during a Jan. 11 Amazon Live Stream. "I was going to ask him when he wants to do that."

And the reality star—who wed Brett in November 2022—has a charming prediction to what his response might be. "He's probably going to say tonight or today," Madison added, "like, 'Let's go for it.'"

The 32-year-old went on to note that she's "not going to be in a huge rush" to get pregnant, but also that she looks forward to giving Hudson a couple of new "friends," stating, "I feel like I want to have 2 or 3."

photos
Madison LeCroy & Brett Randle's Honeymoon in Southeast Asia

During the live stream, Madison also reacted to her Southern Charm co-star Kathryn Dennis' recent announcement that she's leaving the Bravo reality series after eight seasons, stating, "I'm not happy about it, honestly."

Cindy Ord/Bravo

"I think a lot of us are really sad," she continued. "I'm not really convinced. I mean, do we have a show without her? No, maybe she'll come around the corner and surprise us all. I mean, I don't know. She was my buddy, so I am not thrilled about it, but like I said, I don't know."

While Kathryn's exit comes just as production on the show's upcoming ninth season has begun, Madison teased, "We're in the very early stages of all this, so who's to say she won't come back."

Catch up on past seasons of Southern Charm streaming now on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

