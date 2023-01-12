The Fate of Criminal Minds: Evolution Revealed

Watch : "Criminal Minds" Cast Celebrates 300th Episode Milestone

Wheels up!

Criminal Minds: Evolution will return for a second season, Paramount+ confirmed Jan. 12 ahead of the show's Feb. 9 season one finale. The drama, a reboot of the CBS series that ran between 2005 and 2020, follows the BAU's criminal profilers—Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster reprising their roles—as they try to take down a network of serial killers run by one particularly deceptive UnSub (played by Zach Gilford).

"We're thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans of Criminal Minds: Evolution with the order of another season," Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming, said in a statement. "The series has always been a consistent top performer for Paramount+ and fans have quickly embraced this new season with its more serialized elements. There are still many dark twists and turns yet to come for the BAU this season and we can't wait for fans to see what's in store."