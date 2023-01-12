The Fate of Criminal Minds: Evolution Revealed

Wheels up!
Criminal Minds: Evolution will return for a second season, Paramount+ confirmed Jan. 12 ahead of the show's Feb. 9 season one finale. The drama, a reboot of the CBS series that ran between 2005 and 2020, follows the BAU's criminal profilers—Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster reprising their roles—as they try to take down a network of serial killers run by one particularly deceptive UnSub (played by Zach Gilford).
"We're thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans of Criminal Minds: Evolution with the order of another season," Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming, said in a statement. "The series has always been a consistent top performer for Paramount+ and fans have quickly embraced this new season with its more serialized elements. There are still many dark twists and turns yet to come for the BAU this season and we can't wait for fans to see what's in store."
This update isn't entirely surprising, as Mantegna teased season two hopes to E! News back December. "First of all, we did 325 of the other version of it," he said at the time. "We didn't stop because we said, 'OK, we're done. We ran out of stories.' We've worked with the FBI. We've had technical advisors from day one. And they'll let you know that there's millions of stories."
Mantegna added, "We haven't even scratched the surface in terms of the kinds of stories that are out there."
See how the season one drama plays out when Criminal Minds: Evolution concludes its first season in February.
For an update on your other TV favorites, keep reading: