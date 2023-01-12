Chris Lane Shares Update on His and Lauren's Baby After Medical Scare

Watch : Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets

Chris Lane is thanking fans for their support following a family health scare.

The country singer shared that his and wife Lauren Bushnell Lane's baby boy, Baker, had been hospitalized, posting a photo to his Instagram Stories Jan. 11 of the entrance to an emergency room. He wrote, "Need some prayers for Baker to feel better!"

On Jan. 11, the country singer shared a photo of the entrance to an ER, shot from inside a car, on his Instagram Stories, writing, "Need some prayers for Baker to feel better!"

Chris, who did not disclose the nearly three-month-old's illness, later said in a Jan. 12 Instagram Stories video that Baker was home and "seems to be doing a lot better today, thankfully."

He added, "So if you've said a prayer for him, thank you very much. But keep on praying, because he's still not out of the woods, but hopefully, soon."