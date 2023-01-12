Chris Lane Shares Update on His and Lauren's Baby After Medical Scare

Chris Lane is thanking fans for their support following a family health scare.
On Jan. 11, the country singer shared a photo of the entrance to an ER, shot from inside a car, on his Instagram Stories, writing, "Need some prayers for Baker to feel better!"
Chris, who did not disclose the nearly three-month-old's illness, later said in a Jan. 12 Instagram Stories video that Baker was home and "seems to be doing a lot better today, thankfully."
He added, "So if you've said a prayer for him, thank you very much. But keep on praying, because he's still not out of the woods, but hopefully, soon."
Baker is the second child for Chris and Lauren. The musician and the Bachelor season 20 alum are also parents to son Dutton, 19 months.
Earlier on Jan. 11, hours before Chris asked for prayers for Baker, Lauren shared on her Instagram Stories videos of herself kissing and cuddling Dutton, as well as clips of the toddler pushing around a toy vacuum cleaner.
Lauren had documented her pregnancy with Baker on Instagram, later sharing his birth story and baby pics. "Baker Weston Lane," she wrote Oct. 21. "Our little man surprised us 9 days early, late Sunday night. Still laughing thinking about my water breaking (very aggressive, movie like situation) driving myself to the hospital in Chris' truck (pantsless btw) because my car was out of gas and Dutton was sleeping."
She continued, "Very chaotic, unplanned and panicked but the minute he came into this world he's been nothing but peaceful and perfect. We love you Baker, welcome to the [world]!"