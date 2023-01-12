90 Day Fiancé's Jenny Still Isn't Welcome at Sumit's Family Events on Happily Ever After

Watch : 90 Day Fiance: Jenny Isn't Welcomed to Sumit's Family Gatherings

Will they ever get their happily ever after?

Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten's love story has been documented across multiple series in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise at this point, but that doesn't mean they are guaranteed a happy ending.

That's because despite finally giving the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way pair their blessing as a married couple, Sumit's family still isn't quite comfortable inviting Jenny to their gatherings.

In this exclusive sneak peek at the Jan. 15 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Sumit's loved ones—including brother Amit, sister-in-law Shree and father Anil—admit it's his mother Sadhna who is preventing Jenny from fully joining the family.

During the TLC tell-all, Sumit says he's "never gonna give up" on getting his family's acceptance.

"Sumit and Jenny have blessings from me," Anil responds. "They have already married each other. What can I, what can we do? This is their happiness. We have to accept. We are happy with the happiness of our son. Jenny and Sumit both have blessings from me."