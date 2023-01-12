Summer House Trailer Reveals Why Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera's Friendship Imploded

The friendship between Bravo BFFs Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera is cooling off in a big way.
The Summer House season seven trailer is here, and the dramatic first look finally reveals what caused the rift between two of the show's longtime pals.
It appears Lindsay's whirlwind romance with co-star and now-fiancé Carl Radke caused some tension as Danielle states in the preview, "To get engaged right now, would be crazy." Lindsay later tells Danielle, "Maybe we won't get engaged when it's appropriate for you," to which her former friend replies, "You're getting so f--king defensive it's annoying."
After Lindsay claims Danielle "bashed' her the "entire summer," Danielle explodes, "I don't talk s--t about you, I say it to your f--king face!"
As Danielle breaks down in tears over all the drama, Paige DeSorbo delivers some tough love by telling her, "You were a very good friend to them, do they give you that?" Danielle later states, "This is beyond repair."
Lindsay and Danielle aren't the only friends who hit a speed bump in their relationship. Kyle Cooke questions Carl's work ethic and plans to talk to him about his future at his drink company Loverboy.
And when it comes to Kyle and Amanda Batula's marriage, the newlyweds are faced with a hurdle when it comes to having kids. "So you understand we can't get pregnant yet, right?" she asks her husband.
Meanwhile, Paige admits to feeling a lot of "pressure" from boyfriend and Southern Charm star Craig Conover. After he tells her he wants her to come visit him in Charleston more, Paige replies, "You're making it seem like if I don't say we should get engaged in six months, then you're going to be pissed off with me."
Also returning for season seven are Mya Allen and Ciara Miller, as well as old friends Andrea Denver and Kory Keefer. The housemates will be joined by new faces Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod.
See everything to come in the wild trailer above.
Summer House season seven premieres Monday, Feb. 13, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)