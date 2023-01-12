Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Prove They're Rom-Com Royalty in Your Place or Mine Trailer

Watch : Ashton Kutcher Details Twin Brother's Traumatic Near-Death Experience

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher are telling the tale as old as time.

The two stars are coming back to the rom-com world with their new Netflix movie Your Place Or Mine.

In the Jan. 12 trailer, Debbie (Reese) and Peter (Ashton) are exes-turned-BFFs, with Debbie being a single mom in Los Angeles and Peter living the bachelor life in the Big Apple. The pair then decide to switch lives for a week with Peter playing the role of dad and Debbie getting a mini vacation in New York City.

And what can viewers expect next? Well, like any good rom-com, Debbie and Peter toy with the idea of giving their romance a second shot.

Your Place or Mine is written and directed by the woman who gave us household movies such as Devil Wears Prada and 27 Dresses, and comedy series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend—Aline Brosh McKenna. Alongside the Big Little Lies actress and the That '70s Show alum, the movie stars Rachel Bloom, Jesse Williams, Griffin Matthews, Shiri Appleby and Steve Zahn.