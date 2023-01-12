Zoey 102 Will Reunite Jamie Lynn Spears With Her Zoey 101 Classmates

Watch : FIRST LOOK at New Zoey 101 Original Movie: Zoey 102

Are you ready?

Eighteen years after its predecessor's debut, Nickelodeon has officially announced Zoey 102, a TV movie follow-up to the classic 2000s sitcom, Zoey 101.

Original series stars Jamie Lynn Spears, Erin Sanders, Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Christopher Massey, Abby Wilde and Jack Salvatore are attached to the Paramount+ project, which is currently in production in North Carolina.

According to the Jan. 12 announcement, the former Pacific Coast Academy classmates will be reuniting for an unspecified wedding set in the present day.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love," Spears noted in a statement. "As an executive producer, it's been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon."

Zoey 101 ran for four seasons from 2005 to 2008 and was created by Dan Schneider, though his involvement in the sequel has not been confirmed.