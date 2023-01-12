Zoey 102 Will Reunite Jamie Lynn Spears With Her Zoey 101 Classmates

Are you ready?
Eighteen years after its predecessor's debut, Nickelodeon has officially announced Zoey 102, a TV movie follow-up to the classic 2000s sitcom, Zoey 101.
Original series stars Jamie Lynn Spears, Erin Sanders, Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Christopher Massey, Abby Wilde and Jack Salvatore are attached to the Paramount+ project, which is currently in production in North Carolina.
According to the Jan. 12 announcement, the former Pacific Coast Academy classmates will be reuniting for an unspecified wedding set in the present day.
"I'm beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love," Spears noted in a statement. "As an executive producer, it's been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon."
Zoey 101 ran for four seasons from 2005 to 2008 and was created by Dan Schneider, though his involvement in the sequel has not been confirmed.
Additionally, original stars Paul Butcher, Kristin Herrera, Alexa Nikolas, Victoria Justice and Austin Butler are also not currently expected to reprise their roles.
Meanwhile, Zoey 102—the full-length film's working title—will be directed by Nancy Hower with a script written by Monica Sherer and Madeline Whitby. Alexis Fisher, Hower, Sherer, Whitby and Spears are executive producing.
If you wanna play, Zoey 102 will be available to stream on Paramount+ later in 2023.