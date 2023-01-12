Brandi Glanville Has the Perfect Take on Kyle Richards' Drama With Sisters Kim and Kathy Hilton

All families have their drama, but not every family's troubles are on TV for the world to see.
For as many good times as Kyle Richards has had with her sisters Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the three have had just as many hard times on the Bravo reality series—from Kyle and Kim's infamous season one limo fight to Kyle and Kathy's recent season 12 feud with Lisa Rinna. And the way RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville sees it, all their problems come down to a classic case of sibling rivalry.
"In my opinion, there can only be one star, and there's three stars," Brandi explained on the Jan. 11 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "So, that's really what it comes down to."
Brandi previously starred alongside Kyle and Kim on seasons two through four of RHOBH, though she noted to host WWHL Andy Cohen, "I love Kim, I love Kathy, I love Kyle." And the sisters' TV troubles are something she can relate to in her own life.
"I feel like because I'm a middle child, I'm one of three, I get it," Brandi continued. "There's always gonna be a push and pull. It's just a difficult thing."
Kyle, Kim and Kathy weren't the only Bravo stars Brandi shared her thoughts about on WWHL. On the late-night series, Brandi was asked by a fan whether she's nervous about reuniting with former RHOBH co-star Camille Grammer on the upcoming fourth season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.
And as Andy recalled, Brandi previously called Camille a "useless t--t," among other things, during a 2020 Twitter feud with her fellow Bravolebrity.
"I think that we have a lot of Twitter beefs to squash, so that's where that's going," Brandi said. "So, hopefully, she'll come and not like cry over our dumb stuff."
Joining the two for season four of RHUGT on Peacock are Real Housewives stars Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, Caroline Manzo, Alex McCord and Gretchen Rossi.
