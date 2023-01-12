Frankie Muniz Is Back in the Driver's Seat as He Embarks on a Career as a NASCAR Driver

It's never too late to chase your dreams.
Just ask Frankie Muniz, who is just a month away from beginning his professional racing career with a race at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18.
The Malcolm in the Middle star announced Jan. 11 that he will be driving the No. 30 Ford Mustang for Rette Jones Racing with the hopes of winning an ARCA National Series Championship in 2023.
In a statement, Muniz, who shares son Mauz, 1, with wife Paige Price, reflected on exactly how much pursuing this new endeavor means to him.
"Ever since childhood, it's been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR," Muniz shared. "I look forward to not only demonstrating my ability on the track and just how serious I am in progressing in my racing career, but also showing my son and family what it is to chase your dreams and re-invent yourself."
He added on Twitter following the announcement, "Finally making my dream a reality, this one is for my son and showing him that you can always chase your dreams."
Former ARCA championship crew chief Mark Rette had similar high for the team's newest driver. "It is not going to be easy, and there will be a learning curve," he said in the statement. "But with his passion, focus and commitment along with the capabilities of our team, we believe we are going to put him in a position to contend for multiple wins in 2023."
While his first race as a pro is set for Feb. 18 at Daytona, it won't be Muniz's first time behind the wheel.
That's because in addition to being vocal about his lifelong racing hobby throughout his career, the former child actor starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie Miracle in Lane 2 back in 2000.