Frankie Muniz Is Back in the Driver's Seat as He Embarks on a Career as a NASCAR Driver

Watch : Frankie Muniz on How His Wife Pushed Him to do The Surreal Life

It's never too late to chase your dreams.

Just ask Frankie Muniz, who is just a month away from beginning his professional racing career with a race at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18.

The Malcolm in the Middle star announced Jan. 11 that he will be driving the No. 30 Ford Mustang for Rette Jones Racing with the hopes of winning an ARCA National Series Championship in 2023.

In a statement, Muniz, who shares son Mauz, 1, with wife Paige Price, reflected on exactly how much pursuing this new endeavor means to him.

"Ever since childhood, it's been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR," Muniz shared. "I look forward to not only demonstrating my ability on the track and just how serious I am in progressing in my racing career, but also showing my son and family what it is to chase your dreams and re-invent yourself."

He added on Twitter following the announcement, "Finally making my dream a reality, this one is for my son and showing him that you can always chase your dreams."