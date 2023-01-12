Florence Pugh Reflects on Backlash Over Zach Braff Relationship Months After Breakup

Watch : Florence Pugh Confirms SPLIT With Zach Braff

Florence Pugh is reflecting on the online discourse surrounding her relationship with Zach Braff.

The Don't Worry Darling star, who split from the Scrubs actor in 2022 after at least two years together, got candid when addressing the negative comments about their romance—and specifically, their more than 20-year age gap.

"We weren't in anyone's faces. It was just that people didn't like it," Pugh, 27, recalled in an interview with Vogue, published Jan. 12. "They imagined me with someone younger and someone in blockbusters. I think young relationships in Hollywood are so easily twisted because they add to the gossip sites. It's exciting to watch. And I think I was in a relationship that didn't do any of that."

The Little Woman actress and Braff, 47, first sparked romance rumors in April 2019 after they were spotting holding hands in New York City. At the time, Pugh was 23 and Braff was 44.