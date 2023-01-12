Ryan Dorsey Pens Heartbreaking Message to Ex Naya Rivera on What Would've Been Her 36th Birthday

Ryan Dorsey is remembering his late ex-wife Naya Rivera.
The actor, who is father to the Glee alum's 7-year-old son Josey, shared a touching tribute to his ex on what would've been her 36th birthday. Naya died at the age of 33 in a July 2020 drowning accident.
"A little easier with each little bit of time that passes by to look at pictures," Ryan wrote alongside Jan. 12 Instagram photos of Naya with their son. "But I still don't have the answers to the questions to the why's our sweet boy asks from time to time. I never will."
As the 39-year-old noted, he and Josey are simply "doing the best we can," concluding his message with encouragement for others.
"If you're reading this no matter what you're going through," he added. "Take a moment of gratitude that you're still here on this ride. I know some days are harder than others to get up, but keep we just gotta keep pushing onward."
In May 2022, Ryan, who split from the "Sorry" singer in 2018, also reflected on Naya's life in a heartbreaking Mother's Day post.
"Flashes of memories of me as a little boy at his age w/ my mom," he wrote, in part, alongside a carousel of photos of their son May 10, "turned into some gratitude for the years I've had & still have, turns into the times my son & I had with his and how they were stopped... I know how this day is going to go. Plenty of time for water works, but not now. I fight it & up I get."
He continued, "Thinking about regrets & how life could be, but how it is. Then I have to go on with my day and…that's all we can do is go on, go on while we can."