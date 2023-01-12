Air Force Football Player Hunter Brown Dead at 21 After Suffering Medical Emergency on Way to Class

Watch : Sports Stars We've Lost in 2022

Members of the U.S. Air Force Academy are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Hunter Brown—a Cadet and member of the Academy's Falcon football team—died after suffering an "unnamed emergency" on his way to class Jan. 9. He was 21 years old.

Per a statement released by the Academy, first responders were called and attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful.

Brown was pursuing a major in management and a minor in French, with the athlete graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School in May 2021. He also accomplished consecutive winning seasons with the Falcon football team in both 2021 and 2022.

After his passing, the Air Force Academy's superintendent, Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, remembered Brown as being "well-respected in his squadron."

"The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss," Clark shared in a statement. "And our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man."