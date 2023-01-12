Titanic Fans Will Never Let Go of Kate Winslet’s Confusing Hairstyles on New Poster

Watch : Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Let Go of "Titanic" Role?!: Rewind

It's been 84 years, and we are still trying to wrap our heads around this photo.

In honor of the 25th anniversary of Titanic, a new poster was released featuring the beloved Rose (Kate Winslet) and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio). But rather than focus on the two stars, fans are hung up on Rose's two simultaneous hairstyles.

As seen in the promotional artwork, Rose is sporting two very different hairdos on either side of her head. On one side, the character has a curly updo, while on the other, Kate's character is wearing her locks down without curls.



The choice to have both hairstyles used in the photo has stopped many Titanic fans in their tracks. One user wrote, "when I'm in the middle of doing my hair and Lyft says the lifeboat will arrive in 2 min." Meanwhile another added, "This is strange."



But the head-turning hair is not the only aspect of the poster receiving flack. Some viewers feel Jack, who is holding Rose in the poster, looks off as well. One user added, "Leos fingers are weird, and don't grab anything."