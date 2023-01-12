Save 63% on Kate Spade Valentine's Day Handbags, Shoes, Jewelry, Pajamas, and More

You'll fall in love with these Kate Spade Valentine's Day must-haves, especially at these prices.

By Marenah Dobin Jan 12, 2023 2:00 PMTags
Valentine's DayShoppingE! Insider ShopFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesShop FashionE! InsiderLikes
Kate Spade Valentine's Collection SaleKate Spade

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Valentine's Day will be here before you know it. Instead of waiting to shop at the last minute and stressing out over shipping times, you should just start now. That's especially true since there are some unbelievable price reductions at Kate Spade.

You can shop Valentine's Day-themed styles from Kate Spade and save up to 63%, depending on which items you buy. There are festive, heart-adorned bags, wallets, shoes, jewelry, dresses, tops, and pajamas on sale at can't-miss discounts. Whether you're shopping for a Valentine, a Galentine, or yourself, you're going to love this collection.

read
This $23 Four-Piece Handbag Set Has 25,600+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews and It Comes in 44 Colors

Kate Spade Valentine's Day Sale

Kate Spade Staci Medium Satchel

This satchel bag is fun, spacious, and festive. Carry it by the top handle, wear the strap on your shoulder, or rock it as a crossbody.

$400
$149
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Staci Boxed Small Heart Card Holder

Sometimes a wallet is just too bulky to carry around, especially when you have a smaller bag. This cardholder is perfect for your essentials.

$89
$39
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Boxed 3/4 Sleeve Cropped Heart Pajama Set With Eyemask

Go to sleep and wake up with some cheerful vibes when you wear this pajama set, which somes with a matching eye mask.

$129
$79
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Spell It Out Heart Jewelry Set

How precious is this set? These matching earrings and necklace are so cute that you'll want to wear them long after Valentine's Day.

$129
$49
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Gabrielle Heart Flats

Give your heels the day off and opt for these heart-adorned flats.

$149
$79
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Malena Heart Flats

These slip-ons are perfect for Valentine's Day: the perfect combination of elegance and novelty.

$199
$99
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Love Shack Quilted Heart Crossbody Purse

Fun meets sophistication with this quilted heart crossbody bag, which also comes in black. 

$429
$289
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Love Shack Embellished Heart Crossbody Purse

Go all out with the loving vibes. This heart-shaped bag is adorned with many, little hearts. 

$399
$269
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Love Shack Mini Heart Crossbody Purse

Think pink with this adorable heart-shaped bag.

$259
$169
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Staci Square Heart Crossbody Bag

Carry this red bag by the top handle or wear it as a crossbody.

$349
$239
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Perfect Heart Dress

It's easy to fall in love with this black and white, heart print mini dress

$329
$149
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Scribble Hearts Tee

Instead of wearing your heart on your sleeve, sport this t-shirt with hearts all over.

$89
$49
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Staci Boxed Large Continental Heart Wallet

You can't help but smile at the sight of this adorable wallet. It has 12 credit card slots, 2 slip pockets, a zip coin compartment, 3 gusset compartments, and an exterior pocket. It even comes in a cute gift-ready box.

$239
$109
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Staci Boxed Phone Heart Wristlet

For those days when you just want to carry your essentials, you need this phone wristlet. It comes in a gift box and it has a phone pocket, 6 credit card slots, id window, 2 slip pockets, bill fold, and an exterior zip coin compartment.

$229
$115
Kate Spade

If you're looking for more great bags, check out these duffel bags that come in 20 colors and have 17,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!