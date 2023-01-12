Selena Gomez Officially Returns to Instagram

Watch : Selena Gomez Talks Music, Movies & More: Career Timeline

Everything is indeed what it seems: Selena Gomez is making a return to Instagram.

The Only Murders in the Building actress shared she's back on the social media platform, accompanying the Jan. 10 post with a couple mirror selfies of herself.

"Wait," she captioned the images, "can you tell I'm back on Instagram ?"

Previously, Selena—the second-most followed woman on the app behind Kylie Jenner—has been candid about how staying offline bettered her mental health, as she delegated posting duties to her team.

"I haven't been on the Internet in four-and-a-half years," she told Good Morning America in April 2022. "It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people."

It's unclear when exactly she logged back into Instagram to post on her own behalf, but recent posts on her account include a "New Years dump" on Jan. 1 and a "Sister date night" snapshot with Gracie Elliott Teefey last week.