Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Out to Discover the Truth in Bloody Wolf Pack Trailer

It must be a full moon.
In the trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ series Wolf Pack, a school bus full of students bears witness to a nearby forest being engulfed in flames—which is just the start of an intertwined fate that connects their lives forever.
As they struggle to wrestle with the immediate aftermath, it becomes clear that something sinister is happening.
Thankfully, Sarah Michelle Gellar is there to help figure out what the heck is going on!
"We're part of a joint task force investigating the wildfires," Sarah, as arson investigator Kristin Ramsey, says in the trailer. "We're looking for any of the kids who were on that school bus."
As the hunt begins, investigator Ramsey also tries piecing together what sort of beast they could be dealing with, telling park ranger Garrett Briggs (Rodrigo Santoro), "Well, I don't think it's a 7-foot-tall monster."
That's a start!
As the crew of students collectively begins to notice the transformations happening to all of them, one says in the trailer, "So this is how it starts. Get fangs, get claws, and then we start killing people?"
Yeah, that's pretty much it!
Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack "follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature," according to the streamer, "and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills."
The series is written and executive produced by Jeff Davis, who knows a thing or two about ominous howls in the night. After all, he created MTV's Teen Wolf, which ran on the network from 2011 to 2017.
"Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted 16 years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire," Wolf Pack's description continues. "As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them—the bite and blood of a werewolf."
Wolf Pack premieres Jan. 26 on Paramount+.