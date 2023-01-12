Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Out to Discover the Truth in Bloody Wolf Pack Trailer

Watch : Why Sarah Michelle Gellar Won't Return to Buffy

It must be a full moon.

In the trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ series Wolf Pack, a school bus full of students bears witness to a nearby forest being engulfed in flames—which is just the start of an intertwined fate that connects their lives forever.

As they struggle to wrestle with the immediate aftermath, it becomes clear that something sinister is happening.

Thankfully, Sarah Michelle Gellar is there to help figure out what the heck is going on!

"We're part of a joint task force investigating the wildfires," Sarah, as arson investigator Kristin Ramsey, says in the trailer. "We're looking for any of the kids who were on that school bus."

As the hunt begins, investigator Ramsey also tries piecing together what sort of beast they could be dealing with, telling park ranger Garrett Briggs (Rodrigo Santoro), "Well, I don't think it's a 7-foot-tall monster."

That's a start!

As the crew of students collectively begins to notice the transformations happening to all of them, one says in the trailer, "So this is how it starts. Get fangs, get claws, and then we start killing people?"

Yeah, that's pretty much it!