Rock Guitarist Jeff Beck Dead at 78 After Contracting Bacterial Meningitis

The world of rock has lost a legend.

Jeff Beck, the British guitarist who served as a member of the Yardbirds, died on Jan. 10, per a statement shared to his Instagram Jan. 11. He was 78.

"On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's passing," the message read. "After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday."

News of Jeff's death has garnered tribute statements from many in the comment section—including Rod Stewart, who was the vocalist of the Jeff Beck Group, which the late legend formed in 1967 after parting ways from the Yardbirds, per Variety.

"Jeff Beck was on another planet," Rod wrote. "He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group and we haven't looked back since."

Reflecting on the type of musician Jeff was, Rod applauded him for his onstage abilities.