Rock Guitarist Jeff Beck Dead at 78 After Contracting Bacterial Meningitis

The world of rock has lost a legend.
Jeff Beck, the British guitarist who served as a member of the Yardbirds, died on Jan. 10, per a statement shared to his Instagram Jan. 11. He was 78.
"On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's passing," the message read. "After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday."
News of Jeff's death has garnered tribute statements from many in the comment section—including Rod Stewart, who was the vocalist of the Jeff Beck Group, which the late legend formed in 1967 after parting ways from the Yardbirds, per Variety.
"Jeff Beck was on another planet," Rod wrote. "He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group and we haven't looked back since."
Reflecting on the type of musician Jeff was, Rod applauded him for his onstage abilities.
"He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond," Rod continued. "Jeff, you were the greatest, my man. Thank you for everything."
More recently, Jeff collaborated with Johnny Depp on the studio album 18, which was released in July.
The pair—who had performed together on numerous occasions last year—broke the news of the album during a June performance in Gateshead, England.
At the time, Jeff accompanied the announcement with a glimpse into his and Johnny's relationship as collaborators.
"I met this guy five years ago and we've never stopped laughing since," Jeff noted onstage, per The Guardian "We actually made an album. I don't know how it happened."