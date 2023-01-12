Save $28 on This TikTok-Famous StriVectin Tightening Neck Cream

If you need additional information before you shop, check out these reviews from fans of the product.

StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream PLUS Reviews

A shopper said, "I am 77 years old and had such a droopy neck.....and I was sooo embarrassed about it. I have 4 granddaughters and just knew that they would notice it. I noticed this cream for drippy neck skin, so I decided to try it. And I have to say, it really does work. I'm actually on my fourth jar. I use it every morning and every night, and I promise you it really does work. I will continue to use it."

Someone shared, "I LOVE my tightening neck cream. It really works. I use it am and pm everyday. I really can't say enough good things about it!"

Another reviewed, "Totally tightened the skin around my neck. I turned 50 and noticed a slight 'waddle' under my chin—this has taken care of that so far—I just bought my second jar!"

Someone explained, "I have good skin but age 69 and just lost 50 pounds. Have been using for over a week twice a day and I definitely see a tighter looking neck. No gobbler for Thanksgiving!!!"

A QVC shopper explained, "I got a very small jar of this in my Beauty Advent Calendar. I had been starting to see some crepe in my neck. I started using this a couple weeks ago and just noticed that the crepiness is gone and the skin on my neck and jaw seem firmer and stronger. I will be buying a full size jar."

A shopper raved, "This is AMAZING! Starts working from Day 1. If you try any neck cream, make it this one. Miracle!"

"Tightening Neck Cream is part of my daily evening routine. It has made a major difference in the sag of my jawline. Quite frankly I don't know what I would do without it. A small amount slides smoothly on my jaw and neck. It is not heavy or greasy in any way and absorbs quickly. Love it and several other StriVectin' products which I have been using for more years than I can count," someone explained.

A shopper gushed, "IT WORKS! After 2 days I saw a dramatic change in tone and texture. You need to apply less than you think. It has a smell when applying that quickly dissipates. It goes on smoothly. Does not lay on top of my neck creases like other creams did."

