Save $28 on This TikTok-Famous StriVectin Tightening Neck Cream

When you go through your skincare routine, don't forget to pay attention to your neck. It's not just about your face. If you are frustrated with sagging skin, horizontal lines, and wrinkles on your neck, your face moisturizer may not be enough to address your concerns. If you want to take your self-care routine to another level and see the results you desire, it may be time to buy a cream that's formulated specifically for your neck.
The StriVectin TL Advanced Neck Cream is a classic product, beloved for many years, and recently it became a TikTok favorite. There are so many videos with shoppers talking about how amazed they are by the results. QVC has the plus-size version of this famed product at a major discount. You can get the StriVectin TL Advanced Neck Cream PLUS for just $67 instead of $95.
If you want to address sagging on the neck and sculpt your jawline, you can use a thin layer of this lotion twice a day. This is a great deal on a product with lots of rave reviews and TikTok love. You can get this discount for a limited time. Shop while you can.
StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream PLUS
I only buy this product when it's on sale and I encourage you to shop this deal before it sells out... again. This iconic tightening neck cream just got even better. It's formulated with a Synergistic Brightening Complex and redesigned to accommodate the unique skin of the décolleté, according to the brand. Use this on a regular basis to get tighter, lifted skin with a decrease in lines/wrinkles. This also evens out skin tone.
If you look down at your phone or computer a lot, it accelerates the appearance of lines on the neck. Incorporating this cream into your routine is an absolute necessity.
If you need additional information before you shop, check out these reviews from fans of the product.
StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream PLUS Reviews
A shopper said, "I am 77 years old and had such a droopy neck.....and I was sooo embarrassed about it. I have 4 granddaughters and just knew that they would notice it. I noticed this cream for drippy neck skin, so I decided to try it. And I have to say, it really does work. I'm actually on my fourth jar. I use it every morning and every night, and I promise you it really does work. I will continue to use it."
Someone shared, "I LOVE my tightening neck cream. It really works. I use it am and pm everyday. I really can't say enough good things about it!"
Another reviewed, "Totally tightened the skin around my neck. I turned 50 and noticed a slight 'waddle' under my chin—this has taken care of that so far—I just bought my second jar!"
Someone explained, "I have good skin but age 69 and just lost 50 pounds. Have been using for over a week twice a day and I definitely see a tighter looking neck. No gobbler for Thanksgiving!!!"
A QVC shopper explained, "I got a very small jar of this in my Beauty Advent Calendar. I had been starting to see some crepe in my neck. I started using this a couple weeks ago and just noticed that the crepiness is gone and the skin on my neck and jaw seem firmer and stronger. I will be buying a full size jar."
A shopper raved, "This is AMAZING! Starts working from Day 1. If you try any neck cream, make it this one. Miracle!"
"Tightening Neck Cream is part of my daily evening routine. It has made a major difference in the sag of my jawline. Quite frankly I don't know what I would do without it. A small amount slides smoothly on my jaw and neck. It is not heavy or greasy in any way and absorbs quickly. Love it and several other StriVectin' products which I have been using for more years than I can count," someone explained.
A shopper gushed, "IT WORKS! After 2 days I saw a dramatic change in tone and texture. You need to apply less than you think. It has a smell when applying that quickly dissipates. It goes on smoothly. Does not lay on top of my neck creases like other creams did."
