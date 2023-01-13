I'm a Gen-Z Shopping Writer & These Are All the Outfits I Wore to the Office This Week

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

A good outfit makes long work days all the more bearable, but sometimes, we simply don't know what to wear to the office. If you find yourself opting for plain and simple work outfits for the sake of saving time, are starting up your first office job and don't know what to wear or just don't know what goes with what anymore, you're at the right place.

As a shopping writer with a ∼slight~ fashion obsession, I'm constantly scrolling and searching for clothing and accessories that can be worn both to and beyond the office. I want to get the most out of my pieces, and that means versatility! Along the way, I've picked up some pretty functional and cute clothes that check all the boxes.

To be honest, on Mondays and Fridays, you'll find me in a pair of sweatpants and a hoodie, working from my desk— or couch— from home. But, in the office, I like to play around with my outfits and balance practicality with cool trends and aesthetics. I love dressing up casual pieces and throwing in pops of color. Case in point, I think I've finally gotten a grasp on how to dress for the office without sacrificing personal style. So, I've rounded up some looks that I wore to work this week in hopes of sharing some office outfit inspiration. We could all use some, right?

Keep scrolling for a little digital office outfit lookbook and shop some stylish, comfortable and practical clothing and accessories.