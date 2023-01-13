I'm a Gen-Z Shopping Writer & These Are All the Outfits I Wore to the Office This Week

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
A good outfit makes long work days all the more bearable, but sometimes, we simply don't know what to wear to the office. If you find yourself opting for plain and simple work outfits for the sake of saving time, are starting up your first office job and don't know what to wear or just don't know what goes with what anymore, you're at the right place.
As a shopping writer with a ∼slight~ fashion obsession, I'm constantly scrolling and searching for clothing and accessories that can be worn both to and beyond the office. I want to get the most out of my pieces, and that means versatility! Along the way, I've picked up some pretty functional and cute clothes that check all the boxes.
To be honest, on Mondays and Fridays, you'll find me in a pair of sweatpants and a hoodie, working from my desk— or couch— from home. But, in the office, I like to play around with my outfits and balance practicality with cool trends and aesthetics. I love dressing up casual pieces and throwing in pops of color. Case in point, I think I've finally gotten a grasp on how to dress for the office without sacrificing personal style. So, I've rounded up some looks that I wore to work this week in hopes of sharing some office outfit inspiration. We could all use some, right?
Keep scrolling for a little digital office outfit lookbook and shop some stylish, comfortable and practical clothing and accessories.
Tuesday's outfit was brought to you by a TikTok video I saved to my "outfit inspo" collection. I saw this lace Free People layering top and just knew I had to have it. I layered it under a white oversized sweater vest from Cider, a pair of ultra flared Banana Republic jeans and my go-to Steve Madden platform loafers. We can't forget the chic, versatile work tote, either.
Solid Cable Knit Vest
I'm a sucker for a sweater vest, especially one that is this cute and affordable. I layered it over the white Free People lace top, which contrasted the solid white turtleneck with the tie-up sides. The quality of this vest is unreal, too!
Free People Lady Lux Floral Mesh Layering Top
This mesh floral layering top is so useful when it comes to adding a playful and trendy touch to any look. I layered it under a white sweater vest to add a cute layer to my outfit, and it made my office look feel all the more exciting.
Cote Wide-Leg Jean
These wide-leg jeans are not only super trendy, but sooo comfortable. The waistband doesn't dig in to my skin, even after sitting at a desk for majority of my day. I really liked how the dark wash of the jeans contrasted the white sweater vest and lace top, making the outfit feel a little dressier than a pair of light-wash jeans would.
Roux Black Leather
Platform loafers are my go-to office shoes. They're comfortable and dressy enough to wear to the office, but also super trendy. This pair of Steve Madden platform loafers added an edgy feel to my more feminine-feeling outfit.
Longchamp Large Le Pliage Green Shoulder Bag
This Longchamp shoulder bag fits my laptop and other work necessities, and the dark navy color goes with everything. I like to alternate between this tote and one from Marc Jacobs that has a similar nylon look.
On Wednesday, I was feeling cozy, to say the least. I paired this Topshop turtleneck sweater with a pair of loose-fitted jeans from Abrand. To top off the look, I wore a hand-me-down Max Studio coat, which I've found a cute lookalike for, along with a pair of platform UGG boots and an oversized pearl hair clip from Amazon— they look way more expensive than what I bought them for!
Topshop Oversize Turtleneck Sweater
I love this oversized turtleneck sweater, because of how comfortable yet chic it is. It's the perfect sweater you can also wear beyond the office. You seriously can't go wrong with any of the soft colors and prints, either.
A 94 High & Wide Walk Away
These Abrand Jeans are amazing quality and comfortable and loose-fitted enough to move around in. The loose fit looked great with the turtleneck sweater without looking too oversized.
UGG Neumel Heritage Platform Boots
I was going for ultra-cozy vibes today, so it felt like a no-brainer to wear a pair of UGG platform boots with this outfit. It definitely made the outfit feel trendy and casual— but not disheveled— which worked for the look I was going for.
ASOS DESIGN Brushed Belted Coat In Brown
Since temperatures dropped below 60° in California, I had to put my brown coat to use, which added warmth and an elevated feel to my outfit. This one from ASOS is belted and has cute exaggerated sleeves.
Warmfits Pearl Hair Clips 5pcs Elegant Hair Pins Barrettes
For accessories, I wore these oversized pearl hair clips that are just the right amount of trendy and cute. Plus, they look way more expensive than they actually are.
On Thursday, I added a pop of color with this pink sweater that, although being sold out from H&M, has some super chic lookalikes out there. I paired the ultra-comfy sweater with a pair of stunning silk cargo pants from House of CB, some pink opal Kendra Scott earrings from the Barbie collection, a brown coat and the cutest Steve Madden platform loafers out there.
Knit Sweater
This deep-toned pink sweater is super cute and great for the office. It's a playful piece to spruce up your look and add a pop of color, while still looking put-together.
Barbie™ x Kendra Scott Gold Huggie Earrings in Pink Opal
These Barbie™ x Kendra Scott huggie earrings are super stunning. They're sturdy, but not too heavy on the ears. Plus, the pink opal detailing matched with the pink sweater made me feel just so coordinated.
Daria Satin Cargo Trousers
These are the best pair of cargo trousers I own. They're comfortable, roomy and the brown satin material gives them a trendy and elevated look. Plus, they look good with just about anything.
New Look Belted Formal Coat In Brown
While I don't own this exact coat from ASOS, it's a really similar look to the vintage Max Studio coat I "borrowed" from my mom's closet. A dark brown coat tied in the look and paired well with the satin cargos from House of CB.