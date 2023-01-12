YouTuber Lia Marie Johnson Opens Up About Past Suicide Attempt, Drug-Induced Psychosis and Abuse

Lia Marie Johnson is ready to tell her story.
The 26-year-old, who rose to fame at age 14 for appearing in the Fine Brothers' "Kids React" YouTube series, shared a video of herself recounting her previous years struggling with addiction, abusive relationships and her suicide attempt.
"When I was 17 I moved to Los Angeles alone to pursue my career," she said in the Jan. 4 clip. "I worked hard and focused on my passions, but I was living in a whole other world when the sun went down," the singer shared in her video. "I was drinking, using drugs, and partying almost every night. My lifestyle became more dangerous as the years passed."
Lia noted, "Life isn't always easy, I just never knew it could be so hard."
The online personality went on to recount an abusive relationship she entered at a young age.
"I was in a relationship with someone who I thought I loved, but even that changed when he put his hands on me and strangled me," Lia recalled. "I was so young I didn't know what to do or how to speak up. So I stayed quiet. I don't think I ever told anyone."
The relationship caused her to experience "pain and loneliness in my life that not even drugs could fix."
When she was 18, she had her first suicide attempt, and then decided to move back to her home of San Diego. But, after months of attending group therapy, she moved back to Los Angeles when she booked a series. Lia recalled, "It didn't take long to fall back into my crazy lifestyle and dangerous past."
When she was 20, she was involved in a car accident that she said "should have changed the way I was living but I still didn't get the message."
Yet, Lia said that "immediately" after the incident, everything changed drastically. "I was ending up in hospitals due to my poor mental health," she said. "The worst part was spending time in psychiatric wards due to falling into drug-included psychosis."
Lia explained of the condition, "Your reality warps, you can hallucinate for days, weeks and sometimes for the rest of your life. You can hear voices and they can tell you to do things to yourself or others that you don't want to do."
Her life took a turn in January 2020, when she met someone she had a "complicated relationship with" and was "using heavily with." That July, he died by suicide.
Though "losing him was one of the hardest realities I've ever had to face," she said that after his death, a friend of hers stepped in and helped her become sober.
She now credits her friend for being the help she needed on her journey.
"I tried almost every single drug you can think of and lost everything I had," Lia said. "I've been to jail, psych wards and rehabs. I've slept on the street and now I can tell you that the one thing that saved me was love. Real love. That's why I'm here. Because love is so powerful. Love is the reason I'm alive."
Nowadays, Lia lives in England with her partner Charlie Hudson and just marked 10 months of sobriety.