Why The View's Sunny Hostin Doesn't Feel "Shame" After Breast Reduction and Liposuction

Not everything has to be a hot topic.
Well, that's what Sunny Hostin thinks when it comes to her personal decision to undergo a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction, last April. In a new interview with People, The View co-host expressed her hopes of destigmatizing cosmetic procedures after sharing her own experience.
"I feel like a better version of myself," she told the publication. "It was a health decision and a self-care decision. I thought I would feel shame, like, 'Oh my God, I'm doing plastic surgery like all these crazy celebrities.' But I don't feel shame at all."
By the time she was 16, Sunny said she was a double-D. Years of struggling with back pain and body-image issues would follow.
But it wasn't until the 54-year-old was getting dressed for the 2022 White House correspondents' dinner—when she put on a gown and discovered the dress' bra didn't fit—that she said it was time to do something.
"I was crying," she recalled of the April 2022 event. "I sat there and didn't eat anything. I couldn't lift my hand because my boobs were going to fall out. [Musical group] Bell Biv DeVoe wanted to take a picture with me. I was like, 'Oh God, they're going to have these pictures of my boobs hanging out.'"
Soon after, Sunny booked an appointment with New York City-based plastic surgeon Dr. Ryan Neinstein and breast specialist Dr. Anna Steve. On Aug. 22, 2022, she underwent a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction on her waist and chin.
While recovery took two weeks with a private nurse helping at home, Sunny has no regrets about the experience. She also wants to be honest with her journey to remind fans that there is more than what meets the eye.
"I look through magazines and Instagram accounts. I always believed, 'Oh, they must be clean eating,'" Sunny said when discussing other public figures. "No, they're not—a lot of them are taking something, or they're getting plastic surgery. It's their decision to keep it private, but I wanted to be really honest. And I'm so happy."
So happy that she's letting it all out.
"Now I prance around nude all the time at my house," she joked. "I don't know, you may see me naked on The View!"
