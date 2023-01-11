Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker Selling $10.3 Million Nashville Mansion: Take a Tour

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker have listed their 13,000-square-foot home in Nashville for $10.3 million, E! News has learned. Take a look inside.

By Gabrielle Chung Jan 11, 2023 11:56 PMTags
Real EstateCouplesCelebritiesEric DeckerJessie James Decker
Watch: Jessie James Decker Defends Her Kids' Abs After Online Criticism

It looks like Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker are ready to tackle a new chapter in their lives.

The "Wanted" singer and the NFL star have listed their Nashville home for $10.3 million, E! News has learned. Brian Cournoyer and Jamie Brandenburg of Compass hold the listing.

Initially built in 2011, the 13,000-square-foot mansion boasts six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and four half-baths. Of course, Jessie and Eric—who share kids Vivianne, 8, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4—have put a plethora of personal touches to the house since moving into it in 2019.

Take the entry hallway, which is decorated with sweet family portraits. Meanwhile, a bedroom on the first floor of the two-story abode has been converted into spacious walk-in closet capable of housing pieces from Jessie's ever-expanding fashion label, Kittenish.

As for the finished basement, the Eric & Jessie: Game On couple has transformed it into a large game room that includes jungle gym equipment and arcades games. A floor-to-ceiling wine rack can also be found in the space, making it the perfect entertaining space for both adults and kids. 

photos
Eric Decker & Jessie James Decker's Cutest Family Moments

Situated on three acres of land, the gated estate also boasts a newly renovated Italian-style kitchen, an office and a family den. 

A geothermal luxury pool sits outside surrounded by lush green lawns and mature trees.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Breaking Down the Shocking End of the Sister Wives Marriages

2

This NSFW Confession From Prince Harry Will Leave You Royally Flushed

3

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Put Burning Love on Display After Globes

Jessie and Eric previously said that the impressive manor "checks off every item on the wish list."

"We do not plan on moving anymore, we've moved a lot," Jessie told People back in 2019. "We keep saying this is the forever home, and it's every dream we've ever had."

Keep scrolling to take a tour inside.

Paul Nicol
Home Sweet Home

Designed by renowned architect Ron Farris, the sprawling mansion features a bright and welcoming living space that's home to a grand piano.

Paul Nicol
Gathering Place

A spacious family room boasts plenty of seating for a movie night.

Paul Nicol
Let's Eat

The formal dining room has its own a stone fireplace.

Paul Nicol
Chef's Kiss

The newly renovated Italian-style kitchen includes built-in cabinetry and large countertops.

Paul Nicol
Family First

Family portraits line the halls of the Nashville home.

Paul Nicol
Private Sanctuary

A wood-lined sun room looks out onto the property's lush green lawns.

Paul Nicol
Game On

The finished basement has been converted to a play space for the young and old.

Paul Nicol
Wine Not?

A floor-to-ceiling wine rack can be found in the game room.

Paul Nicol
Child's Play

Meanwhile, the room also boasts jungle gym equipment and arcade games for the little ones.

Paul Nicol
Sweet Dreams

The primary bedroom makes for a comfy and cozy place to sleep.

Paul Nicol
Glam Room

One of the home's room has been turned into a large walk-in closet complete with a makeup station.

Paul Nicol
Fit for a Princess

A purple kids' room is regally decorated with a large golden crown over the bed.

Paul Nicol
Simply Marvelous

Another child's room is filled with superhero toys, including plushies of Spider-Man, Captain America and The Hulk.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Breaking Down the Shocking End of the Sister Wives Marriages

2

This NSFW Confession From Prince Harry Will Leave You Royally Flushed

3

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Put Burning Love on Display After Globes

4

Regina Hall Awkwardly Announces Kevin Costner's Golden Globes Absence

5

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father