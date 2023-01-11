Find Out if grown-ish Will Return For a Season 6

Watch : Marcus Scribner REACTS To Thirsty Tweets & Dishes on Grown-ish

grown-ish still has some legs.

The black-ish spinoff starring Marcus Scribner, which is currently in the midst of its fifth season, will return for a season six, Freeform announced Jan. 11.

Scribner, who plays Junior, took over as lead character and narrator from Yara Shahidi, who plays Zoey, at the start of season five, which follows Junior, "as he finishes his first year at Cal U," says the network, "transitioning from Zoey's little brother to big man on campus."

Both Scribner and Shahidi, who still appears on grown-ish in a reduced capacity, originated their respective roles on ABC's black-ish, which starred Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross as their parents Dre and Bow, and ended its eight season run in April 2022.

Before we get to season six, however, there's still the second half of grown-ish's fifth season ahead.

In the trailer released Jan. 11, it's clear that Junior still hasn't completely broken free from the shadow cast by his sister.

"I know you're the cool, older sister who needs to look out for me," Junior tells Zoey, "but you don't need to do that for me anymore!"