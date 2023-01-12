Wayfair Fresh-Start Sale: Score a Cuisinart Cookware Set for $470 Off & More Home Deals Up to 75% Off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Kick off your new year with some amazing deals on furniture, home decor, kitchen essentials and more from Wayfair's Fresh Start Sale! Now is the perfect time to shop all the pieces you've been eyeing from Wayfair, since you just might be able to score up to 75% off on them. Whether you're in the market for a new cookware set or are looking for some incredible organizing products, we've rounded up all our favorite finds from Wayfair's Fresh Start Sale for as low as $18.
If you want to shop by category, here is a list of some of the can't-miss sales happening at Wayfair right now:
- Up To 70% Off Area Rugs
- Up To 40% Off Kitchen & Dining Furniture
- Up To 40% Off Storage & Organization
- Up To 40% Off Sofa & Sectional
- Up To 50% Off Cookware & Bakeware
- Up To 60% Off Bedding
- Up To 50% Off Mirrors & Decor
Keep scrolling to shop our top Wayfair home furniture and decor picks!
62.2-Inch Column Floor Lamp
A cute lamp that doubles as storage, and is on sale?! Immediately yes. Snag this column floor lamp that comes with adjustable storage space. It's dimmable and comes with a built-in USB port so you can use it to charge your electronics. A must have!
Hodnett Nightstand (Set of 2)
This set of nightstands comes in so many versatile colors that would be perfect in your living room or bedroom. They're so spacious, but don't take up too much space. Plus, it comes in a set of two for $110 so you don't have to worry about snagging another one to match!
18 Pair Stackable Shoe Storage Box (Set of 18)
This shoe storage box set was made for all your heavy duty pairs. It's the perfect stackable shoe storage solution that you can put in your closet, dorm, garage and more. Its uses are so versatile, too. You can use it to store clothes, accessories and other trinkets as you need.
6 Basket Overdoor Organizer
This overdoor organizer is perfect for organizing your kitchen pantry essentials or even to hang on dorm or apartment doors to save space. It's currently on sale for $24 instead of $70, which is such a steal.
Laub Oriental Sand/Pink/Orange Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug
Add a pop of color to your space with this indoor/outdoor area rug that comes in so many different size, to accommodate any room in your home. It's a great decor piece that will add warmth and vibrancy to any space! Plus, you can get it for 74% off its original $179 price tag.
61-Inch Tall Metal Blanket Ladder
Save space and showcase your snuggly blanket collection with this metal blanket ladder that comes in both black and silver. You can snag the black ladder for just $18.
Mya Oriental Terracotta/Camel/Pale Blue Area Rug
Get this chic Mya Oriental runner on sale while you can. It's a stunning decor piece that will get so many compliments, plus it's stain resistant and machine washable. It'll add earthiness and sophistication to any room, for only $49!
Cabinet Hair Care and Styling Tool Bath Accessory Storage Organizer
Where has this bathroom cabinet storage organizer been my whole life? Gone are the days of tangled, messy wires and questioning where my combs went. You can snag this storage organizer for your hair tools and products for just $20 during the Wayfair sale.
Cuisinart 15 Piece Knife Block Set
Want to feel like a pro in the kitchen? Snag this Cuisinart 15 piece knife block set and get to chopping, carving, dicing and cutting all your ingredients with sharp precision. It's on sale for over 50% off right now!
Acevedo 22.11-Inch Tall Tray Top End Table
If you're looking for a new accent table that is functional and understated, this tall tray top table comes in a lot of nice colors and is small enough to fit anywhere in your home. It's a modern piece that can be used to stack books, plants and whatever else you'd like.
Ebern Designs Saurel Stoneware Dinnerware - Set of 16
If you're looking for reliable dinnerware that you can use every single day, this set of 16 plates, bowls and mugs is perfect. It comes in white, grey, turquoise and dark blue.
Cuisinart Chef's Classic 17 Piece Hard-Anodized Aluminum Non Stick Cookware Set
You can save hundreds of dollars on this cookware set that comes with 17 non-stick hard-anodized aluminum pots and pans. Next, you can sign up to compete on your favorite cooking show!