15 Top-Rated Amazon Products Reviewers Simply Didn't Know They Needed Until They Tried Them

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When it comes to Amazon, the possibilities are endless. Do you need a non-stick pizza scissor to get a clean slice? An adapter that turns your wired headphones into a hands-free set? What about a magnet that fits perfectly in your drawer and keeps all of your hair clips and pins in place?
If any of those items caught your attention, you're at the right place. We've compiled all the products that Amazon reviewers say they wish they knew about sooner. That'll probably ring true for you, too.
Read on to shop some amazing home, kitchen, beauty and organizing products that Amazon reviewers didn't know they needed until they tried them!
The Original Vidalia Chop Wizard
If you don't like chopping veggies, you simply don't have to. Snag this Chop Wizard on sale and save so much time in the kitchen! One Amazon reviewer shares, "Can't live without this not for one day. What ever is the easiest way for me to chop vegetables and make my life easier I will keep purchasing. I tried other kinds of chopper but tend to come back to this one. I highly recommend."
Evelots 8 Pack Closet Wire Shelf Divider
This shelf divider will turn any of your messiest shelves into a neat and tidy space. It's such a simple solution to a seemingly overwhelming problem. One Amazon reviewer shares, "This took the top shelf of my closet from horrendous to happy. Wow, I love this product. So easy to install, took seconds and the end product, well just look at the before and after pictures."
APEKX Clip Bluetooth Audio Adapter for Headphones
There really is something for everything on Amazon. These Bluetooth Audio Adapters turn any regular wired headphones into wireless headphones when you plug them in to the adapter and pair them with your smartphone. These are perfect for going on runs or running errands, when you need to be hands-free!
MAXSOFT Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush, Scalp Care Brush
While you probably think a scalp massager brush is unnecessary, these Amazon reviewers will make you think again on this hair scalp care brush. One reviewer raves, "Usually, when I use a conditioner in my hair, it feels soft post-use, but kinda dry/frail at the same time, that's why I use oil in my hair after conditioner. HOWEVER, after buying this, and using it to brush oil through my hair (on a day I did not use conditioner) ONCE, my hair has never felt softer! This thing alone seems to soften my hair with oil BETTER than conditioner!" Another Amazon reviewer writes about this scalp brush, "Where have you been all of my life?"
12 PCS Rug Tape
Tired of rug edges that are always curling up or sliding? You need to get this rug tape from Amazon that is currently on sale! One Amazon reviewer explains, "These are by far the best non slip adhesion pads you can buy. They are so good that there is no need to utilize them in all four corners, on our primary rug in the kitchen which sees lots of traction and a robot vacuum go over it every night, I placed them in opposite corners and I've yet to see that rug move in several weeks. I placed a second set on a cat litter trap mat that instead of being on wood was on slate, they perform equally well there. Putting them in opposite corners means you get twice as many to use."
Bobby Pin and Hair Clip Magnetic Holder: HairpinPal (Sea Foam Teal)
As someone who cannot keep track of bobby pins for the life of me, this HairpinPal that keeps hair clips in one place seems like a no-brainer. One reviewer shares, "This holds a ton of Bobby pins! The felines can no longer knock them off the counters and bat them around the house. My husband said this felt more like a purchase for him then me. A lot stronger then I thought it would be."
Surpahs Over The Sink Multipurpose Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack
Save counter space with this multipurpose roll-up dish drying rack that fits right over your sink. One Amazon reviewer states, "This little contraption is so cool. Just roll it out on the lip of your sink and it provides another level/additional space. I use it more than I ever would have expected. When it's not needed, just roll it over to the side. Seriously this thing is cool. Why can't I think up things like this and make a million or two? My daughter liked it so much I bought her one too for her apartment."
Dreamfarm Scizza | Non-Stick Pizza Scissors with Protective Server
Let's face it, traditional pizza cutters are simply too difficult to use sometimes. Purchase this non-stick scissor meant for cutting pizza to replace your traditional pizza cutter. According to Amazon reviews, you will not regret it! One reviewer says, "First saw these in a pizza restaurant and knew I had to have some. A must have for anyone who cooks pizza at home, even if it's just a frozen pizza."
Whisk Wiper - Wipe a Whisk Easily
This whisk wiper is on of those products that makes us think, "why didn't anyone think of this sooner?" One Amazon reviewer exclaims, "This really is a great product! I can't believe that no one thought of this sooner. I mean, what a "no brainer." I guess the only downside is that you can't lick the whisk clean … but didn't your mother warn you about raw eggs anyway?"
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer and Pasta Strainer
You need to snag this original Snap N Strain pot strainer that will help you strain pasta, veggies, fruit and more, mess-free! It's durable and easy to clean according to its 30,500+ positive reviews. One Amazon reviewer explains, "I've had this for over three years now, and I can honestly say it's one of the best purchases I've ever made. I only use it as a strainer, almost exclusively on pots. It's so cool that it will fit almost any size pot. I usually put it on prior to cooking, then into the dishwasher it goes after using. I don't remember if it is dishwasher safe, but that's the only way it's ever been cleaned."
iPartPlusMore Reusable Coffee Filters
Get nifty with your coffee spending and snag these reusable coffee filters that are compatible with Keurig coffee makers. It's an eco-alternative coffee filter that's easy to use, BPA-free and will help you save money. One Amazon review outlines, "I've tried a number of different filters but this is the best design I have found. Tight seal and no leaks. I like the Keurig coffee maker for the ease of use and single cup (I'm single) as I drink just one cup at a time. I don't like adding all the little plastic cups to our environment. I have purchased a number of different reusable filters and had one that was my favorite. This is very close to that design. When I purchased this 4 pack I realized it was so handy to have multiples so I purchased a second 4 pack. After using I let them sit overnight and dry so they are easy to empty of grounds by simply "knocking" on the inside of my trashcan. It takes barely a rinse to clean of water to clean completely and then reuse. Occasionally I wash with soap and water but it's not often necessary. I love this product."
The Original Toothpaste Squeezer
Get the most toothpaste out of your tube without totally struggling with this original toothpaste squeezer. One Amazon reviewer says, "This tube squeezer does exactly as it was designed to do. Sturdy, holds the tube upright until you are ready to swap out for a new tube. Better than the simpler "key" design."
GEHE Bamboo Wood Sofa Arm Tray
This sofa arm tray is perfect for when you're unwinding and want to place a glass of wine, tea, coffee or a bowl of snacks within arms reach. It's easy to clean and use, without looking overly obnoxious or large. One Amazon reviewer says, "This is a sturdy well-made product that fills a need for everyone who wants to enjoy a drink and have storage while sitting on the sofa. love, love, love it!"
Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag
This reusable silicone storage bag has over 30,900 ratings, and they're dishwasher safe, leak proof and will help you lessen your plastic usage. One Amazon reviewer shares, "Trying to decrease the amount of plastic bags I use, especially when I bring a sandwich to work every day. These are a great option! They don't give off that "plastic" taste that regular baggies have."
Lotus Trolley Bags
These trolley bags are perfect for those big grocery trips, and will help you organize your groceries. It comes with a large cooler bag inside one of the totes, and egg and wine holder and compartments for your personal belongings. One Amazon reviewer says, "They arrived within a few days of ordering them with no problems without paying for any rushed shipping. They are definitely well made and worth the price I paid. The bags are nice & large but I shop for a family of 5 to 6 and get 2-3 weeks worth of food at one time so if these continue to work well I will definitely be buying more. The fact they Velcro together, then fold up, and have a nice handle to hold them saves space in my car (where I leave them so I won't forget them) and it keeps them from being all strung out or stuffed inside one another. The Velcro strip being large enough to also attach them to my shopping cart handle so they don't take up buggy space is an amazing feature as well."