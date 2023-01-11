Maia Mitchell Is Ready to Make Good Trouble Again in Season 5

Watch : Most HIGHLY ANTICIPATED TV Shows of 2023

It's a family reunion!

Maia Mitchell's Callie Adams-Foster more or less abandoned her sister Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) towards the beginning of season four, but she couldn't stay away for long.

Freeform confirmed on Jan. 11 that Maia will return to the series as a guest star in season five, which premieres March 16.

Cierra and Maia famously made the move from their original show The Fosters to its spinoff Good Trouble in 2019. The Fosters initially aired for five seasons on ABC Family-turned-Freeform from 2013 to 2018.

Maia made the decision to exit the series due to homesickness for her native Australia back in March 2022.

"Two shows, 156 episodes, and a chosen family for life. Lucky me," the actress wrote on Instagram at the time. "While I have been so beyond fortunate to have this career and a job that I love, with not an iota of regret, for quite some time I have suppressed an undeniable gravitational pull to return home to Australia to be closer to my nearest and dearest."