Breaking Down Lori Harvey's "Therapeutic" Beauty Routine

Lori Harvey's skincare routine is anything but superficial.
It's no secret the SKN By LH founder is known for her glowing complexion, but she revealed that it takes more than a few products to do the trick. In an exclusive interview with E! News' Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Lori explained how her beauty routine has become a wellness practice.
"Having that skincare regimen is very therapeutic and something I look forward to every day," she shared. "It's me-time."
For example, if Lori is applying a face mask, she likes to unwind by playing good music in the background. "Or maybe I'm reading a good book," she continued, "or turning on a good show while I'm waiting for it to dry."
Of course, there are aspects to the 25-year-old's routine that offer benefits for inner and outer beauty.
"I've always put my eye mask in the refrigerator," she revealed. "Lately, I've been putting my eye cream in the refrigerator and it really wakes me up in the morning."
But beauty isn't the only form of self-care Lori is dedicated to practicing this year.
The model, who is the Essence cover star for the January/February 2023 issue, pointed out that she's learning to go with the flow rather than force the process.
"Patience is a virtue," she told Adrienne. "Being patient with myself as I'm growing and evolving."
Last June, just a few weeks after she and Michael B. Jordan split after a year of dating, Lori echoed similar sentiments about putting herself first.
"I'm in a really, really good space," Lori told E! News. "Like, really happy. I'm excited for the summer. I feel like this is the first summer that we have no real restrictions, so I feel good!"