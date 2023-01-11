Breaking Down Lori Harvey's "Therapeutic" Beauty Routine

Watch : Why Lori Harvey Is Dating on Her Own Terms

Lori Harvey's skincare routine is anything but superficial.

It's no secret the SKN By LH founder is known for her glowing complexion, but she revealed that it takes more than a few products to do the trick. In an exclusive interview with E! News' Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Lori explained how her beauty routine has become a wellness practice.

"Having that skincare regimen is very therapeutic and something I look forward to every day," she shared. "It's me-time."

For example, if Lori is applying a face mask, she likes to unwind by playing good music in the background. "Or maybe I'm reading a good book," she continued, "or turning on a good show while I'm waiting for it to dry."

Of course, there are aspects to the 25-year-old's routine that offer benefits for inner and outer beauty.

"I've always put my eye mask in the refrigerator," she revealed. "Lately, I've been putting my eye cream in the refrigerator and it really wakes me up in the morning."